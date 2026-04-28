Mary Gregg’s Newly Released "Misty Mountain Mysteries: Lost in Ruby Falls" is an Exciting Children’s Adventure Filled with Mystery, Danger, and Discovery
“Misty Mountain Mysteries: Lost in Ruby Falls” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Gregg is a fast-paced and engaging story that follows a young girl’s thrilling adventure when a family outing takes a dangerous turn.
Ocala, FL, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Misty Mountain Mysteries: Lost in Ruby Falls”: an action-packed and imaginative children’s mystery that blends adventure, suspense, and heartfelt family moments. “Misty Mountain Mysteries: Lost in Ruby Falls” is the creation of published author, Mary Gregg, who worked as a realtor and taught at both private and public elementary schools. Following a move in 1998, she continued her work in real estate while teaching in both a charter school and later a public school.
After her divorce, she frequently traveled to her vacation home in the mountains during school breaks. It was during this time that she began writing the Misty Mountain Mystery series, starting with Lost in Ruby Falls, a story loosely inspired by one of her students and set between Florida and North Carolina. She has since remarried, and she and her husband now divide their time between their homes.
Gregg shares, “Green-eyed, red-haired Emily is a magnet for adventure. Each school break finds her and her family in the mountains of North Carolina staying with her grandparents in their cabin. So far, not a visit has gone by without some kind of misadventure befalling Emily and her friends. No exception this summer break!
A visit to Ruby Falls, a cave system complete with a spectacular underground waterfall, becomes a frightening situation when she and her friends become separated from her family.
Join Emily in this hair-raising story of a family outing gone terribly wrong!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Gregg’s new book offers young readers an engaging blend of suspense and heart, encouraging curiosity, bravery, and a love for exploration.
Consumers can purchase “Misty Mountain Mysteries: Lost in Ruby Falls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Misty Mountain Mysteries: Lost in Ruby Falls”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
After her divorce, she frequently traveled to her vacation home in the mountains during school breaks. It was during this time that she began writing the Misty Mountain Mystery series, starting with Lost in Ruby Falls, a story loosely inspired by one of her students and set between Florida and North Carolina. She has since remarried, and she and her husband now divide their time between their homes.
Gregg shares, “Green-eyed, red-haired Emily is a magnet for adventure. Each school break finds her and her family in the mountains of North Carolina staying with her grandparents in their cabin. So far, not a visit has gone by without some kind of misadventure befalling Emily and her friends. No exception this summer break!
A visit to Ruby Falls, a cave system complete with a spectacular underground waterfall, becomes a frightening situation when she and her friends become separated from her family.
Join Emily in this hair-raising story of a family outing gone terribly wrong!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Gregg’s new book offers young readers an engaging blend of suspense and heart, encouraging curiosity, bravery, and a love for exploration.
Consumers can purchase “Misty Mountain Mysteries: Lost in Ruby Falls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Misty Mountain Mysteries: Lost in Ruby Falls”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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