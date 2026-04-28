Kim LeRoy’s Newly Released "Shaped Through Suffering: A Christian View" Offers a Faith-Centered Exploration of Pain, Purpose, and Spiritual Transformation
“Shaped Through Suffering: A Christian View” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim LeRoy is a compassionate and biblically grounded guide that helps readers understand suffering through God’s sovereign plan and discover hope in life’s trials.
Grove City, PA, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Shaped Through Suffering: A Christian View”: a powerful and encouraging examination of suffering through a biblical lens, offering readers clarity, comfort, and renewed faith in God’s purpose. “Shaped Through Suffering: A Christian View” is the creation of published author, Kim LeRoy, a Christian counselor with Foundations Christian Counseling, dedicated to walking alongside individuals facing life’s most difficult seasons. Drawing on her educational training and experiences in faith-based counseling, as well as her life, Kim brings compassionate insight and spiritual depth to her work. Her book, Shaped in Suffering: A Christian View, explores the mystery of pain through the lens of Scripture, grace, and hope.
Kim lives in Grove City, Pennsylvania, where she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, her two cats, Max and Teddi, as well as writing, baking, cooking, and cross-stitch/embroidery work. Kim is also in the process of working towards her doctorate in Christ-Centered Counseling at Trinity Bible College and Theological Seminary in Evansville, Indiana.
LeRoy shares, “Suffering is inevitable—but it’s not meaningless. In Shaped by Suffering, A Christian View, Kim LeRoy invites readers to see adversity not as a detour, but as a divine tool for transformation. Drawing deeply from Scripture, this book reveals how God uses trials to refine our character, deepen our faith, and prepare us for eternity. With wisdom, compassion, and real-life stories, it offers a hope-filled roadmap for navigating pain with purpose. Discover how your season of suffering can become the workshop of eternal purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim LeRoy’s new book encourages readers to embrace life’s challenges with trust in God’s sovereignty, offering reassurance that no season of suffering is wasted.
Consumers can purchase “Shaped Through Suffering: A Christian View” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shaped Through Suffering: A Christian View”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kim lives in Grove City, Pennsylvania, where she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, her two cats, Max and Teddi, as well as writing, baking, cooking, and cross-stitch/embroidery work. Kim is also in the process of working towards her doctorate in Christ-Centered Counseling at Trinity Bible College and Theological Seminary in Evansville, Indiana.
LeRoy shares, “Suffering is inevitable—but it’s not meaningless. In Shaped by Suffering, A Christian View, Kim LeRoy invites readers to see adversity not as a detour, but as a divine tool for transformation. Drawing deeply from Scripture, this book reveals how God uses trials to refine our character, deepen our faith, and prepare us for eternity. With wisdom, compassion, and real-life stories, it offers a hope-filled roadmap for navigating pain with purpose. Discover how your season of suffering can become the workshop of eternal purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim LeRoy’s new book encourages readers to embrace life’s challenges with trust in God’s sovereignty, offering reassurance that no season of suffering is wasted.
Consumers can purchase “Shaped Through Suffering: A Christian View” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shaped Through Suffering: A Christian View”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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