K. Serna’s Newly Released "Soul Poured Out" is a Powerful Novel of Faith, Redemption, and Overcoming Addiction
“Soul Poured Out” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. Serna is an inspiring, true-story-based novel that explores the challenges of addiction, marriage, and the transformative power of faith.
New York, NY, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Soul Poured Out”: a compelling story of perseverance, healing, and spiritual renewal. “Soul Poured Out” is the creation of published author, K. Serna, a wife, mother, and former police officer with a strong faith in Jesus. Through her work in law enforcement and later as a criminal justice teacher, she witnessed the devastating impact of drug and alcohol addiction in both adults and youth. Her personal journey deepened when her husband faced his own struggle with alcoholism. Motivated by these experiences, she shares a powerful testimony of addiction, faith, and restoration in “Soul Poured Out.”
K. Serna shares, “Emily, a former police officer, is living a successful yet simple life—until she realizes that her husband has been in the grasp of alcohol addiction for years. Jacob, now faced with legal problems originating from alcohol consumption, tries to mend the damages done by the choices he made through addiction.
As Emily tries to work through the emotional hurt she has endured, she is struck by another plot twist she could never have seen coming—one that helps Jacob see that only God could have orchestrated such a perfect journey, leading him from alcohol addiction to a life of sobriety and faith.
Soul Poured Out is based on a true story that encompasses perseverance through marital struggles, sobriety, and finding faith through life’s challenges.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Serna’s new book is a meaningful resource for those seeking hope, restoration, and a deeper understanding of faith through life’s trials.
Consumers can purchase “Soul Poured Out” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soul Poured Out”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
K. Serna shares, “Emily, a former police officer, is living a successful yet simple life—until she realizes that her husband has been in the grasp of alcohol addiction for years. Jacob, now faced with legal problems originating from alcohol consumption, tries to mend the damages done by the choices he made through addiction.
As Emily tries to work through the emotional hurt she has endured, she is struck by another plot twist she could never have seen coming—one that helps Jacob see that only God could have orchestrated such a perfect journey, leading him from alcohol addiction to a life of sobriety and faith.
Soul Poured Out is based on a true story that encompasses perseverance through marital struggles, sobriety, and finding faith through life’s challenges.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Serna’s new book is a meaningful resource for those seeking hope, restoration, and a deeper understanding of faith through life’s trials.
Consumers can purchase “Soul Poured Out” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soul Poured Out”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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