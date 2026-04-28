Donald W. Lewis’s Newly Released "Spirit, Soul, and Body" Explores Spiritual Growth and the Journey of Life Through Faith in Jesus Christ
“Spirit, Soul, and Body” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald W. Lewis is a faith-based guide that examines spiritual development and the believer’s journey between spirit and body.
Livingston, NY, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Spirit, Soul, and Body”: a faith-centered exploration of spiritual growth and the Christian life. “Spirit, Soul, and Body” is the creation of published author, Donald W. Lewis, a Southeast Texas native who rose through the construction industry after completing extensive vocational training at Lamar University, building a career in supervision, management, and business development. After being diagnosed with a severe prostate disease that progressed to cancer in the 1980s, he faced a life-altering turning point. During this time, he experienced a profound spiritual transformation, accepting Jesus Christ and committing his life to following God’s guidance. He later reports a complete and medically documented healing, which became the foundation of his faith journey. Today, he shares his story as a testament to perseverance, spiritual growth, and unwavering trust in God.
Lewis shares, “The purpose of Spirit, Soul, and Body is to help us realize life in Jesus Christ is a continuous growing process spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, and materially from the time we’re born into the family of God through Jesus Christ until it’s end. It’s an adventure, the greatest adventure I’ve ever embarked on. Just like when a baby is born, we start feeding that baby and loving it and training it to grow so it can be prepared to face life and overcome and be successful. But how successful that child will be depends on how and what it is taught. We are all a product of our raising, and sadly, some are trained better than others, but it all goes back to how our parents were raised. It doesn’t matter what level of life you were born into; life can be good and happy if we have love and the right training, and we can succeed.
That’s not to say life won’t throw us some curves, it will, and there will be hard times, and we might get knocked down, but because of our training we get right back up and overcome. That’s the way it is on the road of life between S and B when we are born into the family of God. Now God is our father, but it all depends on our soul man and how we, through obedience to the Holy Spirit, allow Him to train us to be the overcoming conquerors in life He wants us to be. We learn to put on the mind of Christ and realize we’re not having trials and tribulations but opportunities to overcome and be blessed.
They will come, but we get up every day and put on our glad rags and go out and face the world knowing we have God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, and they will never leave or forsake us. Because of God’s great love, there is nothing we can’t overcome in the mighty name of Jesus Christ and the indwelling Holy Spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald W. Lewis’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and encouraging resource for deepening their relationship with God and navigating life’s challenges through faith.
Consumers can purchase “Spirit, Soul, and Body” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spirit, Soul, and Body”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lewis shares, “The purpose of Spirit, Soul, and Body is to help us realize life in Jesus Christ is a continuous growing process spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, and materially from the time we’re born into the family of God through Jesus Christ until it’s end. It’s an adventure, the greatest adventure I’ve ever embarked on. Just like when a baby is born, we start feeding that baby and loving it and training it to grow so it can be prepared to face life and overcome and be successful. But how successful that child will be depends on how and what it is taught. We are all a product of our raising, and sadly, some are trained better than others, but it all goes back to how our parents were raised. It doesn’t matter what level of life you were born into; life can be good and happy if we have love and the right training, and we can succeed.
That’s not to say life won’t throw us some curves, it will, and there will be hard times, and we might get knocked down, but because of our training we get right back up and overcome. That’s the way it is on the road of life between S and B when we are born into the family of God. Now God is our father, but it all depends on our soul man and how we, through obedience to the Holy Spirit, allow Him to train us to be the overcoming conquerors in life He wants us to be. We learn to put on the mind of Christ and realize we’re not having trials and tribulations but opportunities to overcome and be blessed.
They will come, but we get up every day and put on our glad rags and go out and face the world knowing we have God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, and they will never leave or forsake us. Because of God’s great love, there is nothing we can’t overcome in the mighty name of Jesus Christ and the indwelling Holy Spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald W. Lewis’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and encouraging resource for deepening their relationship with God and navigating life’s challenges through faith.
Consumers can purchase “Spirit, Soul, and Body” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spirit, Soul, and Body”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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