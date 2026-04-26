DistroLogic Unveils Kernel X v2.0 and Advances South Carolina Trade Intelligence Initiative
Governed trade intelligence infrastructure advances to support auditable decisioning, operational traceability, and stronger trade visibility for manufacturers, importers, and logistics stakeholders.
Mt. Pleasant, SC, April 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DistroLogic announced the release of Kernel X v2.0, the latest version of its governed operating kernel for trade intelligence, alongside the launch of the South Carolina Trade Intelligence Initiative. Together, these efforts aim to improve how manufacturers, importers, and logistics stakeholders manage trade visibility, tariff exposure, and operational decision-making across the region.
Kernel X serves as the core operating layer within DistroLogic’s trade intelligence environment, unifying fragmented data—shipment events, documents, trade records, and operational signals—into a structured, auditable runtime. Version 2.0 advances this model with an enhanced demonstration environment and a more defined framework for governed execution across logistics, compliance, tariff management, traceability, and decisioning. The objective is to replace disconnected systems with a single environment that enables traceable, accountable action.
The South Carolina Trade Intelligence Initiative is a strategic effort to strengthen trade intelligence infrastructure across the state. It focuses on improving visibility, enabling cost recovery analysis, and supporting more informed decision-making in response to tariff pressure, supply chain volatility, and increasing global trade complexity. The initiative reflects a broader shift: competitive advantage is increasingly driven by intelligence infrastructure, not just physical assets.
DistroLogic is actively working with organizations across South Carolina to define an initial pilot program, with the goal of moving quickly from concept to practical deployment. The pilot will focus on trade visibility, tariff exposure, and governed operational intelligence, emphasizing real-world application over theory.
“Kernel X v2.0 represents a step forward in how trade intelligence should operate,” said Casey Bearsch, Executive Principal of DistroLogic. “Companies have long operated with fragmented systems and limited visibility. Kernel X introduces a governed operating layer that converts disconnected trade signals into structured, auditable execution. Our South Carolina initiative reflects the belief that future competitiveness will depend on intelligence infrastructure as much as physical assets.”
South Carolina provides a strong environment for this effort given its manufacturing base, port infrastructure, and expanding role in global trade. As complexity increases, organizations face growing challenges in reconstructing records, understanding tariff exposure, and maintaining auditability.
Kernel X v2.0 is designed to address these challenges by enabling organizations to connect trade intelligence directly to execution, improving control, traceability, and decision quality. DistroLogic is inviting manufacturers, importers, logistics operators, and strategic partners to explore the Kernel X v2.0 demonstration environment and evaluate its capabilities across tariff analysis, shipment visibility, document flows, and operational control.
Kernel X serves as the core operating layer within DistroLogic’s trade intelligence environment, unifying fragmented data—shipment events, documents, trade records, and operational signals—into a structured, auditable runtime. Version 2.0 advances this model with an enhanced demonstration environment and a more defined framework for governed execution across logistics, compliance, tariff management, traceability, and decisioning. The objective is to replace disconnected systems with a single environment that enables traceable, accountable action.
The South Carolina Trade Intelligence Initiative is a strategic effort to strengthen trade intelligence infrastructure across the state. It focuses on improving visibility, enabling cost recovery analysis, and supporting more informed decision-making in response to tariff pressure, supply chain volatility, and increasing global trade complexity. The initiative reflects a broader shift: competitive advantage is increasingly driven by intelligence infrastructure, not just physical assets.
DistroLogic is actively working with organizations across South Carolina to define an initial pilot program, with the goal of moving quickly from concept to practical deployment. The pilot will focus on trade visibility, tariff exposure, and governed operational intelligence, emphasizing real-world application over theory.
“Kernel X v2.0 represents a step forward in how trade intelligence should operate,” said Casey Bearsch, Executive Principal of DistroLogic. “Companies have long operated with fragmented systems and limited visibility. Kernel X introduces a governed operating layer that converts disconnected trade signals into structured, auditable execution. Our South Carolina initiative reflects the belief that future competitiveness will depend on intelligence infrastructure as much as physical assets.”
South Carolina provides a strong environment for this effort given its manufacturing base, port infrastructure, and expanding role in global trade. As complexity increases, organizations face growing challenges in reconstructing records, understanding tariff exposure, and maintaining auditability.
Kernel X v2.0 is designed to address these challenges by enabling organizations to connect trade intelligence directly to execution, improving control, traceability, and decision quality. DistroLogic is inviting manufacturers, importers, logistics operators, and strategic partners to explore the Kernel X v2.0 demonstration environment and evaluate its capabilities across tariff analysis, shipment visibility, document flows, and operational control.
Contact
DistroLogicContact
Leigh Scott
843-938-4578
www.distrologic.com
Leigh Scott
843-938-4578
www.distrologic.com
Categories