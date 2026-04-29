Pastor Jerri’s Newly Released "Angels: Who Are They?" is a Compelling Exploration of the Unseen Beings Who Serve, Protect, and Reveal God’s Purpose
“Angels: Who Are They?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Jerri is an engaging and faith-building study of angelic beings, their purpose, and their role in the lives of believers. This insightful work draws from Scripture and personal experiences to deepen readers’ understanding of God’s supernatural helpers.
Independence, KS, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Angels: Who Are They?”: a thoughtful and informative examination of the angelic realm, offering readers biblical insight into who angels are, what they do, and why their presence matters. “Angels: Who Are They?” is the creation of published author, Pastor Jerri.
Pastor Jerri shares, “Angels have always fascinated me. I have seen angels a few times in my lifetime. They have helped me when I needed help, and I felt them near me many times. The times I saw angels, I did not realize they were angels until after they disappeared! I have added some of these stories to this book. When I started writing this book, I had no idea just how much angels had to do with our everyday lives. The more I studied, the more fascinating it became for me. Angels are all around us; we just do not realize it. One of the reasons we don’t realize they are there is that we do not understand them. This is one of the reasons I wrote about them. Angels are very helpful to those of us who are Christians and to those who do not realize they will be Christians! God has His hand on many who have not yet realized they are called to be children of God. Remember, God is ALL-KNOWING. He knows you, whether you have decided to know Him yet or not (Hebrews 1:14).
Are they not all ministering spirits sent forth to minister for those who will inherit salvation? (Hebrews 1:14)
I hope you enjoy reading this book as much as I enjoyed writing it. Once you have read this book, you will be more aware of angels and what they do for us every day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Jerri’s new book provides readers with a clear, Scripture-based resource that demystifies angels while inspiring a deeper appreciation for God’s supernatural work in the world. With relatable explanations and personal testimony, this uplifting study encourages believers to grow in faith and awareness of God’s ongoing protection and guidance.
Consumers can purchase “Angels: Who Are They?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angels: Who Are They?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pastor Jerri shares, “Angels have always fascinated me. I have seen angels a few times in my lifetime. They have helped me when I needed help, and I felt them near me many times. The times I saw angels, I did not realize they were angels until after they disappeared! I have added some of these stories to this book. When I started writing this book, I had no idea just how much angels had to do with our everyday lives. The more I studied, the more fascinating it became for me. Angels are all around us; we just do not realize it. One of the reasons we don’t realize they are there is that we do not understand them. This is one of the reasons I wrote about them. Angels are very helpful to those of us who are Christians and to those who do not realize they will be Christians! God has His hand on many who have not yet realized they are called to be children of God. Remember, God is ALL-KNOWING. He knows you, whether you have decided to know Him yet or not (Hebrews 1:14).
Are they not all ministering spirits sent forth to minister for those who will inherit salvation? (Hebrews 1:14)
I hope you enjoy reading this book as much as I enjoyed writing it. Once you have read this book, you will be more aware of angels and what they do for us every day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Jerri’s new book provides readers with a clear, Scripture-based resource that demystifies angels while inspiring a deeper appreciation for God’s supernatural work in the world. With relatable explanations and personal testimony, this uplifting study encourages believers to grow in faith and awareness of God’s ongoing protection and guidance.
Consumers can purchase “Angels: Who Are They?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angels: Who Are They?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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