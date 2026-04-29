Pastor Jerri’s Newly Released "Angels: Who Are They?" is a Compelling Exploration of the Unseen Beings Who Serve, Protect, and Reveal God’s Purpose

“Angels: Who Are They?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Jerri is an engaging and faith-building study of angelic beings, their purpose, and their role in the lives of believers. This insightful work draws from Scripture and personal experiences to deepen readers’ understanding of God’s supernatural helpers.