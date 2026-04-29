Nell W. Baxter’s Newly Released “The Little Girl Who Is Always Asking for Sugar” is a Charming Children’s Story That Blends Humor and Heart
“The Little Girl Who Is Always Asking for Sugar” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nell W. Baxter is a delightful tale that follows a spirited young girl whose love for sweets leads to gentle lessons about balance, listening, and healthy choices.
Middletown, NY, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Girl Who Is Always Asking for Sugar”: a warm and playful story for young readers. “The Little Girl Who Is Always Asking for Sugar” is the creation of published author, Nell W. Baxter, who describes herself as a simple person who loves children, loves to clean, loves to cook, loves doing the dishes, and loves to do Bible puzzles. She also enjoys reading books, and she loves to write. Nell adores her children and grandchildren, and she loves them very much.
Baxter shares, “Meet Nekita, a spirited young girl with a sweet tooth! All she can think about is sugar. Candies, cakes, cookies—Nekita loves it all. But when her obsession gets out of hand and her mom refuses to give her any, she resorts to asking her father. The Little Girl Who Is Always Asking for Sugar is a heartwarming and humorous story that will delight young readers and remind us all that sometimes the sweetest things in life aren’t made of sugar.
Just think about it: In daily life, navigating through grocery stores, we can often see kids always heading toward the treats. They can’t get enough!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nell W. Baxter’s new book offers families a lighthearted yet meaningful reading experience that encourages healthy habits, thoughtful choices, and family connection.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Girl Who Is Always Asking for Sugar” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Girl Who Is Always Asking for Sugar”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Baxter shares, “Meet Nekita, a spirited young girl with a sweet tooth! All she can think about is sugar. Candies, cakes, cookies—Nekita loves it all. But when her obsession gets out of hand and her mom refuses to give her any, she resorts to asking her father. The Little Girl Who Is Always Asking for Sugar is a heartwarming and humorous story that will delight young readers and remind us all that sometimes the sweetest things in life aren’t made of sugar.
Just think about it: In daily life, navigating through grocery stores, we can often see kids always heading toward the treats. They can’t get enough!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nell W. Baxter’s new book offers families a lighthearted yet meaningful reading experience that encourages healthy habits, thoughtful choices, and family connection.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Girl Who Is Always Asking for Sugar” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Girl Who Is Always Asking for Sugar”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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