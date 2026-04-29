Kit Sexton’s Newly Released "Saving Spot" is a Heartwarming True Story About Rescuing a Stray Cat and Her Kittens and Helping Them Find Loving Homes
“Saving Spot” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kit Sexton is a touching animal-rescue story that follows the journey of a stray mother cat and her kittens as they are rescued, fostered, and ultimately placed in loving homes.
Vonore, TN, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Saving Spot”: a heartfelt story inspired by real-life animal rescue efforts and the compassion that helps vulnerable animals find safety and care. “Saving Spot” is the creation of published author, Kit Sexton, a retired Air Force master sergeant, glass artist, and dedicated cat rescue advocate. Throughout her military career and beyond, she has supported animal shelters and rescue efforts, including volunteering at the Monroe County Animal Shelter in Madisonville, Tennessee, and caring for cats at the Eastbourne Animal Center. Originally from Louisiana, Kit now lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Dan, also a retired Air Force master sergeant. Together they enjoy time with their children, grandchildren, and their rescue cats while continuing their passion for fostering and saving animals. Saving Spot is her second book, following her debut, Saving Tucker.
Sexton shares, “In the spring of 2023, Kit and Dan, Monroe County Animal Shelter volunteers, set out to rescue a striking black and white stray cat with a heart-shaped nose, whom they named Spot. Their mission took an unexpected turn early one morning with the discovery of four newborn kittens, hidden under a bush at a neighbor’s house. With quick thinking and teamwork, they trapped Spot and safely relocated her and her kittens—named Sanchez, Sexton, Six, and Seven—to the shelter. This is the heartwarming tale of Spot and her babies as they are rescued from life on the streets.
It was not all smooth sailing. While at the animal shelter, Sanchez developed a serious illness necessitating special care. Read about his recovery and how he stole Dan and Kit’s hearts.
Spot’s journey highlights the significance of animal shelter rescue and the importance of foster care. Spot, initially shy, blossomed into a loving “princess” under Kit’s care. This account follows Spot's transformation from a scared, timid, semi-feral cat to a loving lap cat.
Follow Spot and her kittens as they go from rescue to loving homes. Kit’s journey with Spot and her kittens—filled with challenges, love, and triumph—left a lasting mark, as she continues to foster and find joy in giving cats a second chance at happiness.
Please click on the QR codes to see cute videos of Spot and her babies!
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to local animal shelters.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kit Sexton’s new book offers readers a touching reminder of the impact kindness and rescue work can have on the lives of animals in need.
Consumers can purchase “Saving Spot” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saving Spot”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sexton shares, “In the spring of 2023, Kit and Dan, Monroe County Animal Shelter volunteers, set out to rescue a striking black and white stray cat with a heart-shaped nose, whom they named Spot. Their mission took an unexpected turn early one morning with the discovery of four newborn kittens, hidden under a bush at a neighbor’s house. With quick thinking and teamwork, they trapped Spot and safely relocated her and her kittens—named Sanchez, Sexton, Six, and Seven—to the shelter. This is the heartwarming tale of Spot and her babies as they are rescued from life on the streets.
It was not all smooth sailing. While at the animal shelter, Sanchez developed a serious illness necessitating special care. Read about his recovery and how he stole Dan and Kit’s hearts.
Spot’s journey highlights the significance of animal shelter rescue and the importance of foster care. Spot, initially shy, blossomed into a loving “princess” under Kit’s care. This account follows Spot's transformation from a scared, timid, semi-feral cat to a loving lap cat.
Follow Spot and her kittens as they go from rescue to loving homes. Kit’s journey with Spot and her kittens—filled with challenges, love, and triumph—left a lasting mark, as she continues to foster and find joy in giving cats a second chance at happiness.
Please click on the QR codes to see cute videos of Spot and her babies!
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to local animal shelters.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kit Sexton’s new book offers readers a touching reminder of the impact kindness and rescue work can have on the lives of animals in need.
Consumers can purchase “Saving Spot” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saving Spot”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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