Kit Sexton’s Newly Released "Saving Spot" is a Heartwarming True Story About Rescuing a Stray Cat and Her Kittens and Helping Them Find Loving Homes

“Saving Spot” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kit Sexton is a touching animal-rescue story that follows the journey of a stray mother cat and her kittens as they are rescued, fostered, and ultimately placed in loving homes.