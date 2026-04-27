Colleen Flick’s Newly Released "Natasha Goes to the Salon" is a Gentle and Engaging Children’s Story That Blends Warmth, Humor, and Faith-Based Encouragement
“Natasha Goes to the Salon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Colleen Flick is a heartwarming picture book that follows a rescued dog on a new adventure, helping young readers learn about trust, courage, and care in unfamiliar situations.
Wakefield, VA, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Natasha Goes to the Salon”: a sweet and approachable children’s story designed to comfort and delight early readers while teaching important lessons about fear, kindness, and trust. “Natasha Goes to the Salon” is the creation of published author, Colleen Flick, who grew up in Long Island, New York, surrounded by family, animals, and nature, which nurtured her lifelong love for God’s creatures and caring for the vulnerable. Inspired by Bible readings, family storytelling, and her own imagination, she began writing at a young age but pursued a calling in nursing, becoming an emergency and pediatric nurse and earning a master’s degree in education with endorsements in reading and special education. A Christian since college, Colleen now lives with her husband of forty-two years on a farm in Virginia, where she writes, tends the land, and enjoys life with her four daughters and twelve grandchildren.
Flick shares, “Natasha is a cuddly, sweet Pomeranian that was rescued from being euthanized in 2012. She was eleven years old at the time. She lived a long full life with her new family until 2023. This is a story about one of the many adventures Natasha experienced.
It is the beginning of summer, and Natasha is covered with long, wild fur. She has so much fur she bumps into things. Find out what happens to Natasha when Anystin, her owner, takes her to the salon.
Learn the key words, a Bible verse, and story comprehension questions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen Flick’s new book offers a tender reading experience that encourages empathy, bravery, and trust in God’s care, helping children navigate unfamiliar moments with confidence.
Consumers can purchase “Natasha Goes to the Salon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Barnes and Noble or ReaderHouse.com.
For additional information or inquiries about “Natasha Goes to the Salon”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Flick shares, “Natasha is a cuddly, sweet Pomeranian that was rescued from being euthanized in 2012. She was eleven years old at the time. She lived a long full life with her new family until 2023. This is a story about one of the many adventures Natasha experienced.
It is the beginning of summer, and Natasha is covered with long, wild fur. She has so much fur she bumps into things. Find out what happens to Natasha when Anystin, her owner, takes her to the salon.
Learn the key words, a Bible verse, and story comprehension questions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen Flick’s new book offers a tender reading experience that encourages empathy, bravery, and trust in God’s care, helping children navigate unfamiliar moments with confidence.
Consumers can purchase “Natasha Goes to the Salon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Barnes and Noble or ReaderHouse.com.
For additional information or inquiries about “Natasha Goes to the Salon”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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