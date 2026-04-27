Colleen Flick’s Newly Released "Natasha Goes to the Salon" is a Gentle and Engaging Children’s Story That Blends Warmth, Humor, and Faith-Based Encouragement

“Natasha Goes to the Salon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Colleen Flick is a heartwarming picture book that follows a rescued dog on a new adventure, helping young readers learn about trust, courage, and care in unfamiliar situations.