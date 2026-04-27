Dr. Ben Michael Carter, Ph.D’s Newly Released “The Clay Supper: Confessions of a Born-Again Christian” Shares a Powerful Journey of Redemption and Faith
“The Clay Supper: Confessions of a Born-Again Christian” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ben Michael Carter, Ph.D is a compelling autobiographical work that explores transformation, redemption, and spiritual renewal through Christ.
New York, NY, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Clay Supper: Confessions of a Born-Again Christian”: a deeply reflective and faith-driven account of personal transformation and spiritual discovery. “The Clay Supper: Confessions of a Born-Again Christian” is the creation of published author, Dr. Ben Michael Carter, Ph.D, who was a prolific writer and scholar known for his work in theology, fiction, and literary criticism. He authored six theology books and a novel, along with contributions to magazines, journals, newspapers, and poetry reviews. Carter held advanced degrees in history and theology, including a PhD in the history of Christianity from the University of Edinburgh. He was an active member of several professional and literary organizations, including the Texas Poetry Society and the Evangelical Theological Society. He was married to Salma Carunia of the Dohnavur Fellowship in South India.
Dr. Carter shares, “What is the value of a salvaged and reinvigorated man? Dr. Ben Michael Carter tells in beautiful manner the story of an individual who moved from drug addiction and alcoholism to a life of peace and stability. The change came by means of the grace of God through the vehicle of the redemptive power of the cross.
This selection is autobiographical. It is taken from a manuscript discovered after Dr. Carter’s death. For nearly twenty years, his thoughts have been dormant. It is time to break the silence. Thought-provoking through the use of a simple style and courageous in transparency, it is a message of hope. In 1982, Dr. Carter married Salma Carunia from Dohnavur Fellowship of Amy Carmichael, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, South India.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ben Michael Carter, Ph.D’s new book presents a profound and enduring testament to faith, redemption, and the power of God to restore and transform lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Clay Supper: Confessions of a Born-Again Christian” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Clay Supper: Confessions of a Born-Again Christian”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Carter shares, “What is the value of a salvaged and reinvigorated man? Dr. Ben Michael Carter tells in beautiful manner the story of an individual who moved from drug addiction and alcoholism to a life of peace and stability. The change came by means of the grace of God through the vehicle of the redemptive power of the cross.
This selection is autobiographical. It is taken from a manuscript discovered after Dr. Carter’s death. For nearly twenty years, his thoughts have been dormant. It is time to break the silence. Thought-provoking through the use of a simple style and courageous in transparency, it is a message of hope. In 1982, Dr. Carter married Salma Carunia from Dohnavur Fellowship of Amy Carmichael, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, South India.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ben Michael Carter, Ph.D’s new book presents a profound and enduring testament to faith, redemption, and the power of God to restore and transform lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Clay Supper: Confessions of a Born-Again Christian” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Clay Supper: Confessions of a Born-Again Christian”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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