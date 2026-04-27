Dr. David Kidder’s Newly Released "My Clone, Fred" is a Playful Children’s Story That Explores Identity, Imagination, and the Meaning of Being Yourself
“My Clone, Fred” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. David Kidder is a whimsical, rhyming children’s book that follows a young boy’s imaginative exploration of what life would be like if he had a clone—and the surprising realization that being yourself is best.
Tallahassee, FL, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “My Clone, Fred”: a quirky and imaginative children’s story that blends humor, science, and heartfelt reflection. “My Clone, Fred” is the creation of published author, Dr. David Kidder, a family physician with a strong scientific background who has worked with hundreds of children throughout his career. An experienced writer of magazine and newspaper articles, he now brings his expertise and creativity to his first children’s book, a fresh and imaginative story designed to engage readers of all ages.
Dr. Kidder shares, “When a little latchkey boy finds himself home alone, he wonders what it would be like to have a full-time friend. My Clone, Fred is a quirky coming-of-age, futuristic word picture book with a little magical realism thrown in the mix. Cloning is making a copy of ourselves. Would our clones look like us, think like us, and act like us or do their best to hide from us? Read and see.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. David Kidder’s new book offers a creative and humorous approach to big ideas about self-awareness and personal growth, encouraging children to embrace who they are while enjoying an imaginative adventure.
Consumers can purchase “My Clone, Fred” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Clone, Fred”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Kidder shares, “When a little latchkey boy finds himself home alone, he wonders what it would be like to have a full-time friend. My Clone, Fred is a quirky coming-of-age, futuristic word picture book with a little magical realism thrown in the mix. Cloning is making a copy of ourselves. Would our clones look like us, think like us, and act like us or do their best to hide from us? Read and see.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. David Kidder’s new book offers a creative and humorous approach to big ideas about self-awareness and personal growth, encouraging children to embrace who they are while enjoying an imaginative adventure.
Consumers can purchase “My Clone, Fred” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Clone, Fred”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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