Dr. David Kidder’s Newly Released "My Clone, Fred" is a Playful Children’s Story That Explores Identity, Imagination, and the Meaning of Being Yourself

“My Clone, Fred” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. David Kidder is a whimsical, rhyming children’s book that follows a young boy’s imaginative exploration of what life would be like if he had a clone—and the surprising realization that being yourself is best.