P. J. Day’s Newly Released "Pedro and Jesus" is a Heartfelt Christian Tale Celebrating Faith, Kindness, and the Promise of Christ’s Return

“Pedro and Jesus: The Fifth and Final Book in the Series” from Christian Faith Publishing author P. J. Day is a faith-filled story that brings the beloved Burro’s Tale series to a powerful conclusion, celebrating hope, compassion, and the enduring presence of Christ in everyday life.