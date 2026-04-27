P. J. Day’s Newly Released "Pedro and Jesus" is a Heartfelt Christian Tale Celebrating Faith, Kindness, and the Promise of Christ’s Return
“Pedro and Jesus: The Fifth and Final Book in the Series” from Christian Faith Publishing author P. J. Day is a faith-filled story that brings the beloved Burro’s Tale series to a powerful conclusion, celebrating hope, compassion, and the enduring presence of Christ in everyday life.
Hurricane, UT, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Pedro and Jesus: The Fifth and Final Book in the Series”: a touching and faith-centered conclusion to the Burro’s Tale series that explores the beauty of kindness, devotion, and the quiet miracles that shape everyday life. “Pedro and Jesus: The Fifth and Final Book in the Series” is the creation of published author, P. J. Day, who spent part of his childhood in Tesuque, New Mexico, where he grew up on a ranch surrounded by animals, including horses, dogs, and a beloved burro named Pedro. The ranch itself held a unique piece of history, having once been the first home of the real-life Smokey Bear before he was moved to the Washington, DC Zoo and later became the symbol of the national forest fire prevention campaign. During his youth, PJ also helped care for a neighbor’s collection of exotic animals, further deepening his lifelong connection with wildlife. These memorable experiences inspired many of the animal-centered themes in his storytelling. In 2012, PJ adopted a burro from the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Center, also naming him Pedro, and the two now travel together, meeting people and sharing stories. PJ has also spent much of his life working in the hospitality industry and maintains a strong passion for cooking, particularly Mexican and Southwest cuisine.
P. J. Day shares, “The author, P. J. Day, his two brothers, and two sisters grew up in the magical valley of Tesuque (Tazookey), located about five miles north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. One of the family pets was a little gray burro they had named Pedro, who was less than a year old when he came to live with them. While reminiscing about that marvelous childhood on Christmas Day 2001, the first book, A Burro’s Tale, was conceived. Some years after that, the story continued in book 2, Call of the Burro, followed by book 3, The Burro’s Colt, and book 4, Tilly’s Gift. The story of Pedro and Jesus is the fifth and final book in the series. The series concludes with the anticipation and eventual celebration of that day when Jesus returns.
The story of Pedro and Jesus continues to take place in the Tesuque Valley. Pinto, Chip, and Julie are in their senior years now and are the last three remaining burros on the ranch. They perform only light duties these days but serve as a continued reminder of the burros’ hard work and dedication that have contributed so greatly to the success of the ranch that the four generations of Raphael’s family enjoy today. In this final book in the series, a stranger traveling with his burro continues to unexpectedly appear in the valley. Time and time again, when the stranger and his burro appear in the midst of a potentially dire situation, instead of tragedy, people are blessed in ways they could never have imagined. When Jesus finally reveals himself, he leaves us with the understanding of how simple it is to ensure a place in heaven one day and provides us with a wonderful vision of what heaven will be like.
The artwork of Pedro and Jesus on the front cover was created and graciously contributed for use on the cover by Shawn Costello.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. J. Day’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and imaginative story that blends faith, family, and the quiet presence of miracles in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Pedro and Jesus: The Fifth and Final Book in the Series” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pedro and Jesus: The Fifth and Final Book in the Series”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
P. J. Day shares, “The author, P. J. Day, his two brothers, and two sisters grew up in the magical valley of Tesuque (Tazookey), located about five miles north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. One of the family pets was a little gray burro they had named Pedro, who was less than a year old when he came to live with them. While reminiscing about that marvelous childhood on Christmas Day 2001, the first book, A Burro’s Tale, was conceived. Some years after that, the story continued in book 2, Call of the Burro, followed by book 3, The Burro’s Colt, and book 4, Tilly’s Gift. The story of Pedro and Jesus is the fifth and final book in the series. The series concludes with the anticipation and eventual celebration of that day when Jesus returns.
The story of Pedro and Jesus continues to take place in the Tesuque Valley. Pinto, Chip, and Julie are in their senior years now and are the last three remaining burros on the ranch. They perform only light duties these days but serve as a continued reminder of the burros’ hard work and dedication that have contributed so greatly to the success of the ranch that the four generations of Raphael’s family enjoy today. In this final book in the series, a stranger traveling with his burro continues to unexpectedly appear in the valley. Time and time again, when the stranger and his burro appear in the midst of a potentially dire situation, instead of tragedy, people are blessed in ways they could never have imagined. When Jesus finally reveals himself, he leaves us with the understanding of how simple it is to ensure a place in heaven one day and provides us with a wonderful vision of what heaven will be like.
The artwork of Pedro and Jesus on the front cover was created and graciously contributed for use on the cover by Shawn Costello.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. J. Day’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and imaginative story that blends faith, family, and the quiet presence of miracles in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Pedro and Jesus: The Fifth and Final Book in the Series” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pedro and Jesus: The Fifth and Final Book in the Series”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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