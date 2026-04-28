Joy Cehlar’s Newly Released "Marigold Fitch" is a Gentle Children’s Tale About Kindness, Faith, and Friendship in a Small Country Community
“Marigold Fitch” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joy Cehlar is a warm and uplifting story that follows a kindhearted woman as she cares for her small farm and visits neighbors, sharing friendship and encouragement throughout her day.
New Bern, NC, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Marigold Fitch”: a charming children’s story centered on kindness, faith, and the simple joys of everyday life. “Marigold Fitch” is the creation of published author, Joy Cehlar, who previously lived in New Jersey with her husband, John, and their beloved pets. Her dog Cinnamon, a golden retriever/Lab mix, inspired the character Jonah in her writing. After the passing of both Cinnamon and her husband, Joy now lives in North Carolina with her dog Cindy. Marigold Fitch is her first children’s story, and she also writes devotional messages for adults.
Cehlar shares, “Join Marigold Fitch as she goes about her day, tending to her small farm and visiting neighbors.
Marigold is a welcome guest whenever she visits her neighbors. Animals and children love her. She is a friend to everyone she meets.
At the end of her day of visiting, she and her companion, her beloved dog, Jonah, return to their cottage, where her cat, Samson, waits to greet them.
Who wouldn’t like to welcome Marigold into their home for a cup of tea?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joy Cehlar’s new book offers readers a wholesome and uplifting tale that celebrates friendship, faith, and the joy of being a good neighbor.
Consumers can purchase “Marigold Fitch” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marigold Fitch”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cehlar shares, “Join Marigold Fitch as she goes about her day, tending to her small farm and visiting neighbors.
Marigold is a welcome guest whenever she visits her neighbors. Animals and children love her. She is a friend to everyone she meets.
At the end of her day of visiting, she and her companion, her beloved dog, Jonah, return to their cottage, where her cat, Samson, waits to greet them.
Who wouldn’t like to welcome Marigold into their home for a cup of tea?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joy Cehlar’s new book offers readers a wholesome and uplifting tale that celebrates friendship, faith, and the joy of being a good neighbor.
Consumers can purchase “Marigold Fitch” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marigold Fitch”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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