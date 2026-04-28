Lindsey Faulkner’s New Book, "Arleigh and Mayleigh Go to Camp!" is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Dogs Who Go Camping with Their Parents in the Mountains of Maine
Windham, ME, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lindsey Faulkner, who resides in Windham, Maine, with her longtime partner and their two dogs, has completed her most recent book, “Arleigh and Mayleigh Go to Camp!”: a riveting story that follows two dogs and their humans who go to Eustis, Maine, to enjoy all sorts of fun snowy activities.
“Arleigh and Mayleigh are going to camp, as they do on many weekends,” writes Faulkner. “However, this weekend, they decide to take adventure into their own paws! Join them as they try skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, hiking, snowmobiling, and taking a dip in the hot tub!”
Published by Fulton Books, Lindsey Faulkner’s book is inspired by the author and her partner’s many trips to Stratton, Maine, where they enjoy snowmobiling, skiing at Sugarloaf, and getting lost in the woods with their dogs. With colorful artwork to help bring Faulkner’s story to life, “Arleigh and Mayleigh Go to Camp!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Arleigh and Mayleigh Go to Camp!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Arleigh and Mayleigh are going to camp, as they do on many weekends,” writes Faulkner. “However, this weekend, they decide to take adventure into their own paws! Join them as they try skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, hiking, snowmobiling, and taking a dip in the hot tub!”
Published by Fulton Books, Lindsey Faulkner’s book is inspired by the author and her partner’s many trips to Stratton, Maine, where they enjoy snowmobiling, skiing at Sugarloaf, and getting lost in the woods with their dogs. With colorful artwork to help bring Faulkner’s story to life, “Arleigh and Mayleigh Go to Camp!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Arleigh and Mayleigh Go to Camp!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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