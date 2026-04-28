Recent Release, "Cowboy Santa Rides with the Magnificent Seven," from Fulton Books Author Gina Russell, Invites Readers on an Enchanting Yuletide Adventure
Beaver Falls, PA, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gina Russell has completed a new book, "Cowboy Santa Rides with the Magnificent Seven" — a charming tale of Santa's quest to deliver presents to children everywhere with the help of a steadfast band of horses.
The author, Gina Russell, has woven her heartwarming story around her passion for writing tales that captivate young minds. Her genuine love for children's literature shines through in this delightful new release.
"Cowboy Santa Rides with the Magnificent Seven" by Gina Russell is a spiritually rich journey of selflessness, camaraderie, and the magic of the Christmas season. Readers will be swept away by the inspiring message of bringing joy to others and discovering the true meaning of the holiday.
Said author Gina Russell, "As a lifelong storyteller, I'm thrilled to share this tender narrative with families everywhere. My hope is that it will spark the imagination and fill young hearts with holiday cheer."
Published by Fulton Books, Gina Russell's delightful work will uplift readers of all ages. This captivating new book is sure to become a cherished Christmas tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Cowboy Santa Rides with the Magnificent Seven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author, Gina Russell, has woven her heartwarming story around her passion for writing tales that captivate young minds. Her genuine love for children's literature shines through in this delightful new release.
"Cowboy Santa Rides with the Magnificent Seven" by Gina Russell is a spiritually rich journey of selflessness, camaraderie, and the magic of the Christmas season. Readers will be swept away by the inspiring message of bringing joy to others and discovering the true meaning of the holiday.
Said author Gina Russell, "As a lifelong storyteller, I'm thrilled to share this tender narrative with families everywhere. My hope is that it will spark the imagination and fill young hearts with holiday cheer."
Published by Fulton Books, Gina Russell's delightful work will uplift readers of all ages. This captivating new book is sure to become a cherished Christmas tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Cowboy Santa Rides with the Magnificent Seven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories