Recent Release, "The Bar," from Fulton Books Author Jack Hendriksen, Explores the Challenges Two Young Men Face When They Invest in an Old Tavern
Appleton, WI, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jack Hendriksen has completed a new book, "The Bar" — a story about two young men, one married and one single, who invest in an old tavern called the Handle Bar, located in a state known for its alcohol consumption. The project is fraught with challenges, from fixing the aging building to handling a diverse cast of colorful characters, all while navigating the temptation to stray from sobriety. Readers will be drawn into the likable partners' journey as they confront the various habitués who begin to frequent the bar, each with their own unique personalities and moral quandaries.
The author, Jack Hendriksen, holds a PhD in English Literature and has taught at colleges in Illinois and Wisconsin. He has also spent time teaching in Germany and now enjoys an active retirement in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he indulges in hobbies like playing chess, flying kites, and spending time with friends and family.
"The Bar" by Jack Hendriksen is a compelling exploration of the complexities of life, love, and survival in a mixed-up, isolated, and at times destructive existence. Readers will be captivated by the sometimes funny, sometimes painful events that unfold within the walls of the Handle Bar, as the two partners navigate the moral challenges that arise from their tenuous enterprise.
Said author Jack Hendriksen, "Crafting 'The Bar' allowed me to delve into the nuanced dynamics of human behavior, exploring the interplay between temptation, responsibility, and the unpredictable nature of life."
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Hendriksen's riveting work offers readers an insightful glimpse into the triumphs and tribulations of entrepreneurship and the human condition. This gripping narrative will leave a lasting impression on all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Bar" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author, Jack Hendriksen, holds a PhD in English Literature and has taught at colleges in Illinois and Wisconsin. He has also spent time teaching in Germany and now enjoys an active retirement in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he indulges in hobbies like playing chess, flying kites, and spending time with friends and family.
"The Bar" by Jack Hendriksen is a compelling exploration of the complexities of life, love, and survival in a mixed-up, isolated, and at times destructive existence. Readers will be captivated by the sometimes funny, sometimes painful events that unfold within the walls of the Handle Bar, as the two partners navigate the moral challenges that arise from their tenuous enterprise.
Said author Jack Hendriksen, "Crafting 'The Bar' allowed me to delve into the nuanced dynamics of human behavior, exploring the interplay between temptation, responsibility, and the unpredictable nature of life."
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Hendriksen's riveting work offers readers an insightful glimpse into the triumphs and tribulations of entrepreneurship and the human condition. This gripping narrative will leave a lasting impression on all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Bar" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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