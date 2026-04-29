Recent Release, "The Talking Trees and Me," from Fulton Books Author Linette Ann, is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy's Remarkable Connection to Nature
New York, NY, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linette Ann has completed a new book, "The Talking Trees and Me" about a young boy named Lincoln who has the extraordinary ability to communicate with trees. They guide him in making wise decisions and helping others, leading him on a journey of self-discovery as he embraces his unique bond with the natural world.
Linette Ann, a lifelong writer with a passion for fantasy and children's stories, drew inspiration for this delightful book from her own son, Lincoln. She celebrates the power of imagination and the idea that anything is possible if you just believe. Like children everywhere, Lincoln demonstrates a sense of wonder and adventure, finding the extraordinary in the ordinary.
"This story explores the idea that imagination is limitless. These talking trees make Lincoln believe that anything is possible if you just believe," said author Linette Ann.
Published by Fulton Books, Linette Ann's heartwarming work offers readers a charming and uplifting journey of discovery. "The Talking Trees and Me" encourages young minds to embrace the magical connections that exist all around us.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Talking Trees and Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Linette Ann, a lifelong writer with a passion for fantasy and children's stories, drew inspiration for this delightful book from her own son, Lincoln. She celebrates the power of imagination and the idea that anything is possible if you just believe. Like children everywhere, Lincoln demonstrates a sense of wonder and adventure, finding the extraordinary in the ordinary.
"This story explores the idea that imagination is limitless. These talking trees make Lincoln believe that anything is possible if you just believe," said author Linette Ann.
Published by Fulton Books, Linette Ann's heartwarming work offers readers a charming and uplifting journey of discovery. "The Talking Trees and Me" encourages young minds to embrace the magical connections that exist all around us.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Talking Trees and Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories