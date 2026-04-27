Recent Release, "Imprisoned Beauty," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Olivia Carmona, Offers a Powerful Poetic Exploration of Finding One's Voice
Niagara Falls, NY, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Olivia Carmona has completed a new book, "Imprisoned Beauty" that delves into the generational curses and societal pressures faced by women. Her collection of poems tells a stirring story, tracing the journey from a little girl's perspective to that of a resilient warrior. Readers will discover how women have remained true to themselves, refusing to be silenced or conform to others' expectations.
As an author, Olivia Carmona seamlessly blends her personal experiences and passion for reading into her evocative writing. Whether cuddled up with a spicy romance novel or immersed in the vibrant world around her, her insights into the female experience shine through her captivating work.
"Imprisoned Beauty" by Olivia Carmona is a faith-filled exploration of the power of a woman's voice to overcome injustice and societal constraints. Readers will be inspired by the author's candid reflections and the book's uplifting message of embracing one's unique identity.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Olivia Carmona's illuminating work provides readers with a thought-provoking and insightful journey. Her collection of poems promises to leave a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Imprisoned Beauty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
As an author, Olivia Carmona seamlessly blends her personal experiences and passion for reading into her evocative writing. Whether cuddled up with a spicy romance novel or immersed in the vibrant world around her, her insights into the female experience shine through her captivating work.
"Imprisoned Beauty" by Olivia Carmona is a faith-filled exploration of the power of a woman's voice to overcome injustice and societal constraints. Readers will be inspired by the author's candid reflections and the book's uplifting message of embracing one's unique identity.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Olivia Carmona's illuminating work provides readers with a thought-provoking and insightful journey. Her collection of poems promises to leave a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Imprisoned Beauty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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