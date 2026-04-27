Recent Release, "Hairy Hodak," from Newman Springs Publishing Author K.W. Hound, Blends Heartwarming Tales of Family and Friendship
New York, NY, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- K.W. Hound has completed a new book, "Hairy Hodak" that invites readers to join the narrator on a whimsical journey through the woods, where the mysterious Hairy Hodak resides. Readers will be captivated by the charming characters and fantastical elements that bring this story to life.
The author's own childhood memories of listening to his grandpa's stories about Hairy Hodak inspired this delightful tale. K.W. Hound skillfully weaves a narrative that is both tender and imaginative, exploring themes of nostalgia, curiosity, and the power of storytelling.
"As I sat entranced by my grandfather's tales of Hairy Hodak, I knew I had to share this enchanting world with others," said author K.W. Hound.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, K.W. Hound's heartwarming work offers young readers a delightful escape. This charming book will captivate the imaginations of children and families alike.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Hairy Hodak" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author's own childhood memories of listening to his grandpa's stories about Hairy Hodak inspired this delightful tale. K.W. Hound skillfully weaves a narrative that is both tender and imaginative, exploring themes of nostalgia, curiosity, and the power of storytelling.
"As I sat entranced by my grandfather's tales of Hairy Hodak, I knew I had to share this enchanting world with others," said author K.W. Hound.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, K.W. Hound's heartwarming work offers young readers a delightful escape. This charming book will captivate the imaginations of children and families alike.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Hairy Hodak" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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