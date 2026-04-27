Recent Release, "Mania and Other Stories," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Gail M. Glotzer, Provides a Gripping Account of Life with Mental Illness
Chicago, IL, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mania and Other Stories is a collection of short stories involving life as a sufferer of mental illness. Unlike other such journals, this is not a scientific regurgitation of bipolar disorder facts but rather share realistic day to day experiences. In the book, I recount times spent in a hospital, nursing homes and homelessness.
There are stories in the book that are connected with mental illness, as I try to capture life on the road and with acquaintances met along the way. There are a number of stories of romantic encounters both privately and in facilities that form organic being together in the confines of wards and in manic situations.
By sharing these experiences, I hope to allow mental illness sufferers a better quality of life. Living the life of mental illness can be isolating and discouraging. This book is meant to provide hope and positivity.
This book is about education. It is the belief that one can live a healthy life, in spite of the challenges. Mania and Other Stories is about strength. Inner strength. These experiences have been painful, but it is not the end of the story.
I hope to present this book in many forms and possibly other locations. Mental illness is global. Many of these stories are universal. Together there is
hope for growth. Mania is also about individuality and resilience.
The book is meant to be a catalyst for other studies of bipolar disorder and homelessness. It is a worldwide epidemic and so little is understood.
Gail M. Glotzer is the author of Mania and other stories. She believes that there should be no stigma of mental illness in the world. To that end, she volunteers and works with the Chicago-based non-profit, No Shame on U.
Gail’s writing is the cumulation of years of academic writing and journaling. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and later the Kellogg Business school. In spite of this serious illness, Glotzer was able to finish these difficult programs. Some of these strategies, namely sense of humor, are presented in the book.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can order "Mania and Other Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
There are stories in the book that are connected with mental illness, as I try to capture life on the road and with acquaintances met along the way. There are a number of stories of romantic encounters both privately and in facilities that form organic being together in the confines of wards and in manic situations.
By sharing these experiences, I hope to allow mental illness sufferers a better quality of life. Living the life of mental illness can be isolating and discouraging. This book is meant to provide hope and positivity.
This book is about education. It is the belief that one can live a healthy life, in spite of the challenges. Mania and Other Stories is about strength. Inner strength. These experiences have been painful, but it is not the end of the story.
I hope to present this book in many forms and possibly other locations. Mental illness is global. Many of these stories are universal. Together there is
hope for growth. Mania is also about individuality and resilience.
The book is meant to be a catalyst for other studies of bipolar disorder and homelessness. It is a worldwide epidemic and so little is understood.
Gail M. Glotzer is the author of Mania and other stories. She believes that there should be no stigma of mental illness in the world. To that end, she volunteers and works with the Chicago-based non-profit, No Shame on U.
Gail’s writing is the cumulation of years of academic writing and journaling. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and later the Kellogg Business school. In spite of this serious illness, Glotzer was able to finish these difficult programs. Some of these strategies, namely sense of humor, are presented in the book.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can order "Mania and Other Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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