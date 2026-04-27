Author MKT Johnson’s New Book, "The Journey," is a Powerful and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems Designed to Explore All Aspects of the Human Condition
Recent release “The Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author MKT Johnson is a poignant and compelling series of poems that aims to inspire and uplift readers. From love and loss to heartache and joy, Johnson explores the wide breath of universal human emotions through his gift of prose.
New York, NY, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MKT Johnson has completed his new book, “The Journey”: a stirring and eye-opening assortment of poetry that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on his own experiences and the lasting emotional impacts they have had on him.
The author writes, “A collection of poems that takes you on an emotional ride. From the wanting, the longing, the first and more. To a love once had and lost. A journey of heartbreak. A journey of family and more importantly a journey of you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, MKT Johnson’s enthralling collection is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, weaving a moving and heartfelt tapestry with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Journey” is a must read for any fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “The Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
The author writes, “A collection of poems that takes you on an emotional ride. From the wanting, the longing, the first and more. To a love once had and lost. A journey of heartbreak. A journey of family and more importantly a journey of you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, MKT Johnson’s enthralling collection is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, weaving a moving and heartfelt tapestry with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Journey” is a must read for any fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “The Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories