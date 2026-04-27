Author MKT Johnson’s New Book, "The Journey," is a Powerful and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems Designed to Explore All Aspects of the Human Condition

Recent release “The Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author MKT Johnson is a poignant and compelling series of poems that aims to inspire and uplift readers. From love and loss to heartache and joy, Johnson explores the wide breath of universal human emotions through his gift of prose.