Author Roderick Larios’s New Book, "Social Manipulation," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Individuals Who Uncover a Conspiracy to Destroy the Nation

Recent release “Social Manipulation” from Newman Springs Publishing author Roderick Larios centers around Aaron, a worker for the forest products industry, who falls in love with a woman from a radical environmentalist group. As they attempt to see the world through each other’s viewpoints, they uncover a conspiracy plot surrounding her environmental group and its leader’s nefarious true goals.