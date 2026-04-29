Author Roderick Larios’s New Book, "Social Manipulation," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Individuals Who Uncover a Conspiracy to Destroy the Nation
Recent release “Social Manipulation” from Newman Springs Publishing author Roderick Larios centers around Aaron, a worker for the forest products industry, who falls in love with a woman from a radical environmentalist group. As they attempt to see the world through each other’s viewpoints, they uncover a conspiracy plot surrounding her environmental group and its leader’s nefarious true goals.
Canby, OR, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Roderick Larios has completed his new book, “Social Manipulation”: a riveting tale that follows a forest products industry worker and a member of a radical environmentalist group who uncover a shocking conspiracy at the heart of the environmentalist movement that changes everything for each other and the country.
“High in the mountains of Eastern Oregon, Aaron Douglas stumbles across two members of a radical environmentalist group. Friends of the Forest members Emily Alcott and Rachael Mayfield were intent on stopping the federal timber sale by spiking trees. Instead of turning them over to the authorities, Aaron makes a deal, letting them come into his world and look at the forest products industry. In turn, he was to go into their world and look at the radical environmental movement,” writes Larios.
“As the journey progresses, Aaron and Emily fall in love, complicating their original agreement. As they try to figure a way out for Emily, they discover the source of the environmental movement and its radical ideas.
“Who was Professor Jonathon Finley, and where did he come from? Why would a college professor be so intent on destroying his own country? The answers to these questions are what Aaron, Emily, and other former members of Friends of the Forest seek.
“What they discover will change the face of America. Jonathon Finley has an agenda. He didn’t act alone in his pursuit to destroy America. He was a product of social manipulation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Roderick Larios’s enthralling tale explores themes of external influence and how individuals can be shaped or controlled by social and political forces. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Social Manipulation” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Social Manipulation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“High in the mountains of Eastern Oregon, Aaron Douglas stumbles across two members of a radical environmentalist group. Friends of the Forest members Emily Alcott and Rachael Mayfield were intent on stopping the federal timber sale by spiking trees. Instead of turning them over to the authorities, Aaron makes a deal, letting them come into his world and look at the forest products industry. In turn, he was to go into their world and look at the radical environmental movement,” writes Larios.
“As the journey progresses, Aaron and Emily fall in love, complicating their original agreement. As they try to figure a way out for Emily, they discover the source of the environmental movement and its radical ideas.
“Who was Professor Jonathon Finley, and where did he come from? Why would a college professor be so intent on destroying his own country? The answers to these questions are what Aaron, Emily, and other former members of Friends of the Forest seek.
“What they discover will change the face of America. Jonathon Finley has an agenda. He didn’t act alone in his pursuit to destroy America. He was a product of social manipulation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Roderick Larios’s enthralling tale explores themes of external influence and how individuals can be shaped or controlled by social and political forces. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Social Manipulation” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Social Manipulation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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