Recent Release "Betrayal and Beyond: Finding God in Your Darkest Hours," from Covenant Books Author Michelle Williams, is a Compelling Story of Resilience Through Faith
Alpharetta, GA, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Williams has completed a new book, "Betrayal and Beyond: Finding God in Your Darkest Hours" — a poignant, personal narrative of her journey through a grueling divorce, unexpected deaths, devastating loss, and the impacts of a global pandemic on her family's financial stability. Pushed to the edge, she discovers that resilience through faith is her only ally.
The author, Michelle Williams, was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She has one son and a daughter-in-law, who both serve in the USAF. She has been in sales for over forty years but always had a passion for writing and fashion, which she channeled into a blog, Prada for the Soul.
"Betrayal and Beyond: Finding God in Your Darkest Hours" by Michelle Williams is a raw, heart-wrenching, and ultimately empowering story of battling heartbreak, hardship, and the odds — proving that even in the darkest hours, the human spirit can refuse to drown.
Author Michelle Williams shares, "This is my debut novel, meant to bring hope and encouragement to others. I wanted to show my son and the world that surviving can be beautiful."
Published by Covenant Books, Michelle Williams's intimate work provides readers with a poignant testimony of perseverance. This deeply personal account will resonate with those facing adversity and inspire them to find solace in their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Betrayal and Beyond: Finding God in Your Darkest Hours" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author, Michelle Williams, was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She has one son and a daughter-in-law, who both serve in the USAF. She has been in sales for over forty years but always had a passion for writing and fashion, which she channeled into a blog, Prada for the Soul.
"Betrayal and Beyond: Finding God in Your Darkest Hours" by Michelle Williams is a raw, heart-wrenching, and ultimately empowering story of battling heartbreak, hardship, and the odds — proving that even in the darkest hours, the human spirit can refuse to drown.
Author Michelle Williams shares, "This is my debut novel, meant to bring hope and encouragement to others. I wanted to show my son and the world that surviving can be beautiful."
Published by Covenant Books, Michelle Williams's intimate work provides readers with a poignant testimony of perseverance. This deeply personal account will resonate with those facing adversity and inspire them to find solace in their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Betrayal and Beyond: Finding God in Your Darkest Hours" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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