Authors Frank and Loretta Farley’s New Book, “The War on Israel: In The Light of Luke's Gospel,” Examines the Current Conflict in the Middle East as Part of God’s Plan
Recent release “The War on Israel: In The Light of Luke's Gospel” from Covenant Books authors Frank and Loretta Farley is an enlightening read that examines the modern conflict in Israel through the lens of Luke’s Gospel, suggesting these events are part of a larger plan God has for his chosen people.
Whitehall, PA, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Frank and Loretta Farley, who share over one hundred years of serious, daily Bible study, and have been blessed with three children and five grandchildren, have completed their new book, “The War on Israel: In The Light of Luke's Gospel”: a fascinating read that explores the modern Middle East conflict through a biblical lens, interpreting current events as part of God’s divine plan.
Author Frank Farley received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology, and spent most of his career at Air Products, a worldwide industrial gas company. There, he did the mechanical engineering design of hydrogen plants for the NASA space shuttle program and for oil refineries. He took courses at the Reading Bible Institute in both the Old and New Testament, and has been an elder at two churches within the Bible Fellowship Church (BFC) denomination. Co-author Loretta Farley received her BSN at Rutgers School of Nursing. As an RN, she taught “prepared child-birth” classes as well as taking care of new mothers and their infants.
“‘The War on Israel in the Light of Luke’s Gospel’ is the fourth in a series of books written to bring the light of the gospels to past and present major world events,” write Frank and Loretta. “The war taking place today in Israel is misunderstood by many, causing division, angst, and violence around the world. There are answers to help people deal with this.
“The war on Israel presents this latest unsettling event in the light of Luke’s gospel and other parts of the Bible. God gets our attention during these difficult times and has a special message for us to hear going through them. Believers and nonbelievers in Jesus want to know the truth about this very misunderstood event. Facts about Israel and the war itself are presented from both a historical and biblical perspective. Many will find these perspectives helpful and will also come to an awareness of the truth in God’s Word, in particular, how it sheds light on these events.
“We have seen and will share with you how God’s word describes the turmoil in the Middle East eventually coming to an end. We also see how this ending will bring great glory to God among the nations with how God is both protecting His chosen people of Israel and how He will fulfill His lifelong covenants with them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frank and Loretta Farley’s new book will help readers gain a better understanding of the current conflict in Israel, revealing how these events have already been foretold by the Lord and offering hope for a brighter path forward for God’s people.
Readers can purchase “The War on Israel: In The Light of Luke's Gospel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Frank Farley received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology, and spent most of his career at Air Products, a worldwide industrial gas company. There, he did the mechanical engineering design of hydrogen plants for the NASA space shuttle program and for oil refineries. He took courses at the Reading Bible Institute in both the Old and New Testament, and has been an elder at two churches within the Bible Fellowship Church (BFC) denomination. Co-author Loretta Farley received her BSN at Rutgers School of Nursing. As an RN, she taught “prepared child-birth” classes as well as taking care of new mothers and their infants.
“‘The War on Israel in the Light of Luke’s Gospel’ is the fourth in a series of books written to bring the light of the gospels to past and present major world events,” write Frank and Loretta. “The war taking place today in Israel is misunderstood by many, causing division, angst, and violence around the world. There are answers to help people deal with this.
“The war on Israel presents this latest unsettling event in the light of Luke’s gospel and other parts of the Bible. God gets our attention during these difficult times and has a special message for us to hear going through them. Believers and nonbelievers in Jesus want to know the truth about this very misunderstood event. Facts about Israel and the war itself are presented from both a historical and biblical perspective. Many will find these perspectives helpful and will also come to an awareness of the truth in God’s Word, in particular, how it sheds light on these events.
“We have seen and will share with you how God’s word describes the turmoil in the Middle East eventually coming to an end. We also see how this ending will bring great glory to God among the nations with how God is both protecting His chosen people of Israel and how He will fulfill His lifelong covenants with them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frank and Loretta Farley’s new book will help readers gain a better understanding of the current conflict in Israel, revealing how these events have already been foretold by the Lord and offering hope for a brighter path forward for God’s people.
Readers can purchase “The War on Israel: In The Light of Luke's Gospel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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