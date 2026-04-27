Authors Frank and Loretta Farley’s New Book, “The War on Israel: In The Light of Luke's Gospel,” Examines the Current Conflict in the Middle East as Part of God’s Plan

Recent release “The War on Israel: In The Light of Luke's Gospel” from Covenant Books authors Frank and Loretta Farley is an enlightening read that examines the modern conflict in Israel through the lens of Luke’s Gospel, suggesting these events are part of a larger plan God has for his chosen people.