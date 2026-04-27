Recent Release, "Leave Your Shoes And Ego At The Door...," by Mary T Heffron Debrueys, Explores Humility's Fading Virtue and Repositions It for Today's Secular World
Baton Rouge, LA, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary T Heffron deBrueys has completed a new book, "Leave Your Shoes And Ego At The Door...Now, In Humility, Cross The Threshold" — a thought-provoking exploration of humility and its relevance in today's fast-paced, ego-driven society. The author guides readers to consider humility as a strength rather than a weakness, and to embrace its transformative power in their spiritual and personal lives.
deBrueys' own background as a language-learning specialist and founder of Peer+Plus, LLC lends unique insight and authenticity to her writing. She shares her journey of navigating life's challenges while staying grounded in faith, family, and the power of the written word.
"Leave Your Shoes And Ego At The Door...Now, In Humility, Cross The Threshold" by Mary T Heffron deBrueys invites readers to explore the profound concept of humility, its biblical roots, and its practical application in everyday life. Through this captivating work, they will discover the transformative potential of embracing humility and the blessings that can flow from a posture of openness and deference to the divine.
Author Mary T Heffron deBrueys shares, "This manuscript is intended for everyone - whether wavering in faith or feeling strong in it, whether seeking to strengthen personal belief or just feeling curious. It is for everyone interested into the possibility and existence of truth and eternal life!"
Published by Covenant Books, Mary T Heffron deBrueys’ eloquent work provides readers with a spiritually rich and insightful exploration of humility. Her thought-provoking perspectives challenge readers to reexamine their own attitudes and seek a deeper connection with the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Leave Your Shoes And Ego At The Door...Now, In Humility, Cross The Threshold" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
deBrueys' own background as a language-learning specialist and founder of Peer+Plus, LLC lends unique insight and authenticity to her writing. She shares her journey of navigating life's challenges while staying grounded in faith, family, and the power of the written word.
"Leave Your Shoes And Ego At The Door...Now, In Humility, Cross The Threshold" by Mary T Heffron deBrueys invites readers to explore the profound concept of humility, its biblical roots, and its practical application in everyday life. Through this captivating work, they will discover the transformative potential of embracing humility and the blessings that can flow from a posture of openness and deference to the divine.
Author Mary T Heffron deBrueys shares, "This manuscript is intended for everyone - whether wavering in faith or feeling strong in it, whether seeking to strengthen personal belief or just feeling curious. It is for everyone interested into the possibility and existence of truth and eternal life!"
Published by Covenant Books, Mary T Heffron deBrueys’ eloquent work provides readers with a spiritually rich and insightful exploration of humility. Her thought-provoking perspectives challenge readers to reexamine their own attitudes and seek a deeper connection with the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Leave Your Shoes And Ego At The Door...Now, In Humility, Cross The Threshold" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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