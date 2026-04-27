Author Kate Mennenga’s New Book, “A Teen's Guide: The Joy of Pain and Suffering,” is a Thirty-Day Devotional to Help Teens Overcome Struggles and Grow in Their Faith

Recent release “A Teen's Guide: The Joy of Pain and Suffering” from Covenant Books author Kate Mennenga is a poignant daily devotional that will guide tweens and teens through their trials in life. Inspired by the author’s own journey with Christ, “A Teen’s Guide: The Joy of Pain and Suffering” will explore how one can find strength in their faith to replace pain with joy.