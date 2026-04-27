Author Kate Mennenga’s New Book, “A Teen's Guide: The Joy of Pain and Suffering,” is a Thirty-Day Devotional to Help Teens Overcome Struggles and Grow in Their Faith
Recent release “A Teen's Guide: The Joy of Pain and Suffering” from Covenant Books author Kate Mennenga is a poignant daily devotional that will guide tweens and teens through their trials in life. Inspired by the author’s own journey with Christ, “A Teen’s Guide: The Joy of Pain and Suffering” will explore how one can find strength in their faith to replace pain with joy.
New York, NY, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kate Mennenga, who lives on a farm in South Dakota and enjoys spending time with friends and family, participating in sports, and spending time with Jesus, has completed her new book, “A Teen's Guide: The Joy of Pain and Suffering”: a thirty-day devotional intended for tweens and teens going through rough patches to learn how to replace their pain and suffering with joy.
“My personal desire is to get more people believing in Jesus,” writes Mennenga. “In this devotion, you will go through thirty days of exploring the joy that can be found in pain and suffering. Even as teenagers, we can experience pain and suffering of our own kind. Jesus cares for us and about us and our problems. Each day, you will do a guided devotional, a guided prayer, and finish with a journaling prompt.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kate Mennenga’s new book will help teenagers navigate the difficult challenges in their lives, helping them to reframe painful experiences to find hope amidst suffering and to know Jesus more closely.
Readers can purchase “A Teen's Guide: The Joy of Pain and Suffering” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“My personal desire is to get more people believing in Jesus,” writes Mennenga. “In this devotion, you will go through thirty days of exploring the joy that can be found in pain and suffering. Even as teenagers, we can experience pain and suffering of our own kind. Jesus cares for us and about us and our problems. Each day, you will do a guided devotional, a guided prayer, and finish with a journaling prompt.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kate Mennenga’s new book will help teenagers navigate the difficult challenges in their lives, helping them to reframe painful experiences to find hope amidst suffering and to know Jesus more closely.
Readers can purchase “A Teen's Guide: The Joy of Pain and Suffering” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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