Recent Release, "Jesus and Dolly the Butterfly and Why the Carrot is Orange," from Covenant Books Author Victor G, Explores a Captivating Tale of Faith and Wonder
New York, NY, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Victor G has completed a new book, "Jesus and Dolly the Butterfly and Why the Carrot is Orange" — an enchanting story about a butterfly that lived in the Garden of Gethsemane during Jesus' ministry on earth, and the origins of the orange carrot. This charming narrative blends imaginative storytelling with spiritual insights, taking readers of all ages on a delightful journey of discovery.
The author, Victor G, has held numerous professions throughout his life, from teaching to journalism to firefighting, in addition to earning degrees in education and biblical studies. His diverse experiences and deep faith have infused this captivating work with authenticity and heart.
"Jesus and Dolly the Butterfly and Why the Carrot is Orange" by Victor G weaves together two whimsical tales that illuminate timeless truths. Readers will be enchanted by the gentle, faith-filled story of Dolly the butterfly and inspired by the origin of the familiar orange carrot. This uplifting book invites all to embrace the wonder of God's creation and the power of belief.
"This book is a delightful blend of imagination and spiritual truth," said author Victor G. "I hope it will captivate young readers and inspire them to see the world through eyes of faith."
Published by Covenant Books, Victor G's heartwarming work offers readers of all ages an enriching and delightful experience. This charming book will leave a lasting impact on all who discover its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Jesus and Dolly the Butterfly and Why the Carrot is Orange" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author, Victor G, has held numerous professions throughout his life, from teaching to journalism to firefighting, in addition to earning degrees in education and biblical studies. His diverse experiences and deep faith have infused this captivating work with authenticity and heart.
"Jesus and Dolly the Butterfly and Why the Carrot is Orange" by Victor G weaves together two whimsical tales that illuminate timeless truths. Readers will be enchanted by the gentle, faith-filled story of Dolly the butterfly and inspired by the origin of the familiar orange carrot. This uplifting book invites all to embrace the wonder of God's creation and the power of belief.
"This book is a delightful blend of imagination and spiritual truth," said author Victor G. "I hope it will captivate young readers and inspire them to see the world through eyes of faith."
Published by Covenant Books, Victor G's heartwarming work offers readers of all ages an enriching and delightful experience. This charming book will leave a lasting impact on all who discover its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Jesus and Dolly the Butterfly and Why the Carrot is Orange" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories