Author Tracy Perison’s New Book, "Forgiving The Lies," is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl Who Learns to Break Free from Her Trauma to See Herself as God Sees Her

Recent release “Forgiving The Lies” from Covenant Books author Tracy Perison is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Amanda, a young girl whose abuse and her own self doubts lead her to struggle amidst the prairies of southern Canada. But as she begins to truly know God, she learns to truly see herself and break free from the lies that have defined her for far too long.