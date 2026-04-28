Author Tracy Perison’s New Book, "Forgiving The Lies," is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl Who Learns to Break Free from Her Trauma to See Herself as God Sees Her
Recent release “Forgiving The Lies” from Covenant Books author Tracy Perison is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Amanda, a young girl whose abuse and her own self doubts lead her to struggle amidst the prairies of southern Canada. But as she begins to truly know God, she learns to truly see herself and break free from the lies that have defined her for far too long.
Mont Belvieu, TX, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tracy Perison has completed her new book, “Forgiving The Lies”: a gripping account of a young girl’s journey to truly see herself as God does while breaking free from the trauma and abuse she has come to know all too well.
Author Tracy Perison was born and raised on the prairies of southern Manitoba, Canada. While she has been a Christian for as long as she can remember, it wasn’t until the chaos of the 2020 pandemic that she really heard God’s voice and opened the door to His guidance. Filled with a new understanding of her own identity in God, Perison now has a passion for helping others step into a meaningful life, where they are able to experience living with God.
“As the sixth of sixteen children, it should have been easy for Amanda to blend in among her family,” writes Perison. “But with siblings working desperately to be seen and a mother struggling to understand her own dark emotions, Amanda finds herself in a vicious cycle of trying to understand the abuse she is subjected to while simultaneously defining herself.
“Set in the cold prairies of southern Canada in the early 1900s, the Ewert family has recently immigrated from Russia. They are alone, in a strange land, caught up in the guilt and shame brought on by the strict religious ideology of the local church.
“It is here that Amanda develops an identity void of who God says she is, not just through the actions of her family, but from her own unbridled self-talk.
“Join in the journey as Amanda learns to see herself as God sees her and is able to break free from the lies she told herself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tracy Perison’s new book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on this powerful journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Forgiving The Lies” is a character-driven novel that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to open their hearts and minds to God’s light, even in the darkest of times.
Readers can purchase “Forgiving The Lies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Tracy Perison was born and raised on the prairies of southern Manitoba, Canada. While she has been a Christian for as long as she can remember, it wasn’t until the chaos of the 2020 pandemic that she really heard God’s voice and opened the door to His guidance. Filled with a new understanding of her own identity in God, Perison now has a passion for helping others step into a meaningful life, where they are able to experience living with God.
“As the sixth of sixteen children, it should have been easy for Amanda to blend in among her family,” writes Perison. “But with siblings working desperately to be seen and a mother struggling to understand her own dark emotions, Amanda finds herself in a vicious cycle of trying to understand the abuse she is subjected to while simultaneously defining herself.
“Set in the cold prairies of southern Canada in the early 1900s, the Ewert family has recently immigrated from Russia. They are alone, in a strange land, caught up in the guilt and shame brought on by the strict religious ideology of the local church.
“It is here that Amanda develops an identity void of who God says she is, not just through the actions of her family, but from her own unbridled self-talk.
“Join in the journey as Amanda learns to see herself as God sees her and is able to break free from the lies she told herself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tracy Perison’s new book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on this powerful journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Forgiving The Lies” is a character-driven novel that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to open their hearts and minds to God’s light, even in the darkest of times.
Readers can purchase “Forgiving The Lies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories