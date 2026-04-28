Author Charlsy Fox’s New Book, "Meet the Monsters," is an Engaging Story That Explores the Idea of Friendly Monsters That Lurk in Unexpected Places
Recent release “Meet the Monsters” from Covenant Books author Charlsy Fox is a charming children's story that introduces the hidden monsters that live in sewer drains.
New York, NY, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charlsy Fox has completed her new book, “Meet the Monsters”: an imaginative story that takes readers into a world filled with hidden monsters.
Author Charlsy Fox, the seventh child in a family of ten, has told her mom stories since she was a toddler. These stories often revolved around her monsters in the sewer drains. Around 2023, she decided to share her stories with others. With the help of her sister, Julie, whose drawing ability gave shape to the monsters, Charlsy’s dreams of seeing her monsters in pictures came true.
Charlsy writes, “This story takes place in the small town of Grinville, West Pole. Grinville looked like any other small town, with a small grocery store, a vintage public school, a darling post office, the prettiest library you have ever seen, and several rows of pretty homes. This was a picturesque little town with everything you needed. However, in this town, there was a little secret only special people knew. Now, in this story, we won’t be talking about the whole town—just one special house. This one little house would have a special meaning to a lot of people.”
She continues, “On a bright, sunny summer day, when the trees were full of leaves and the grass was at its brightest green, a small family of five pulled into the driveway of their new brick home. The mother, dad, a boy named Alex, a girl named Olivia, and baby Easton were delighted to move into a quiet neighborhood. They owned a tabby cat, Starlight, and a German shepherd, Happy. They were so pleased to move into a little quiet house in a small quaint town, which was a big difference from their compact apartment in a noisy big city. Little did they know, there was something under the house that would change their lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charlsy Fox’s new book features delightful illustrations that bring the monsters to life.
Readers can purchase “Meet the Monsters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Charlsy Fox, the seventh child in a family of ten, has told her mom stories since she was a toddler. These stories often revolved around her monsters in the sewer drains. Around 2023, she decided to share her stories with others. With the help of her sister, Julie, whose drawing ability gave shape to the monsters, Charlsy’s dreams of seeing her monsters in pictures came true.
Charlsy writes, “This story takes place in the small town of Grinville, West Pole. Grinville looked like any other small town, with a small grocery store, a vintage public school, a darling post office, the prettiest library you have ever seen, and several rows of pretty homes. This was a picturesque little town with everything you needed. However, in this town, there was a little secret only special people knew. Now, in this story, we won’t be talking about the whole town—just one special house. This one little house would have a special meaning to a lot of people.”
She continues, “On a bright, sunny summer day, when the trees were full of leaves and the grass was at its brightest green, a small family of five pulled into the driveway of their new brick home. The mother, dad, a boy named Alex, a girl named Olivia, and baby Easton were delighted to move into a quiet neighborhood. They owned a tabby cat, Starlight, and a German shepherd, Happy. They were so pleased to move into a little quiet house in a small quaint town, which was a big difference from their compact apartment in a noisy big city. Little did they know, there was something under the house that would change their lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charlsy Fox’s new book features delightful illustrations that bring the monsters to life.
Readers can purchase “Meet the Monsters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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