Recent Release, "It's Harvest Time," from Covenant Books Author Stephen V. Bolin, Sr., Poses a Startling Question About the Rapture's True Nature
Jacksonville, FL, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephen V. Bolin, Sr. has completed a new book, "It's Harvest Time: The Mystery of the End-Times” — a fresh perspective on the book of Revelation, unencumbered by tradition or preconception. The author was led by the Holy Spirit to study the final book of the Bible through the eyes of the apostle John, setting aside decades of established thinking to discover profound spiritual truths. Readers will be challenged to approach the end-times with an open heart and mind, as the enemy has long obscured the true nature of this critical period.
Author Stephen V. Bolin, Sr. has dedicated his life to serving the Lord, with over thirty-seven years of marriage, four children, and ten grandchildren. In his forties, he pursued theological education, earning multiple degrees while working as a construction estimator and senior pastor. Alongside his wife Eydie, the author has led churches and ministries focused on family, youth, music, and more, providing counseling and guidance to believers.
"It's Harvest Time" by Stephen V. Bolin, Sr. invites readers to reconsider everything they thought they knew about the Rapture and the Great Tribulation. With a clear, powerful voice, the author shines new light on the book of Revelation, equipping believers to navigate the challenges of the end-times with confidence and faith.
Said author Stephen V. Bolin, Sr., "The enemy of our souls has lied to believers for ages regarding the truth of the end-times. It's time to strip away the veil of deception and embrace the real message of Revelation."
Published by Covenant Books, Stephen V. Bolin, Sr.'s illuminating work empowers readers to approach the end-times with clarity and conviction. This insightful volume offers a profound new understanding of the final chapter in God's grand plan.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "It's Harvest Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Author Stephen V. Bolin, Sr. has dedicated his life to serving the Lord, with over thirty-seven years of marriage, four children, and ten grandchildren. In his forties, he pursued theological education, earning multiple degrees while working as a construction estimator and senior pastor. Alongside his wife Eydie, the author has led churches and ministries focused on family, youth, music, and more, providing counseling and guidance to believers.
"It's Harvest Time" by Stephen V. Bolin, Sr. invites readers to reconsider everything they thought they knew about the Rapture and the Great Tribulation. With a clear, powerful voice, the author shines new light on the book of Revelation, equipping believers to navigate the challenges of the end-times with confidence and faith.
Said author Stephen V. Bolin, Sr., "The enemy of our souls has lied to believers for ages regarding the truth of the end-times. It's time to strip away the veil of deception and embrace the real message of Revelation."
Published by Covenant Books, Stephen V. Bolin, Sr.'s illuminating work empowers readers to approach the end-times with clarity and conviction. This insightful volume offers a profound new understanding of the final chapter in God's grand plan.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "It's Harvest Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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