Recent Release, "The Green Man: Spring," from Page Publishing Author Justin Wright, is a Captivating Tale of a Young Man's Spiritual Journey During a Pivotal Moment
Waynesboro, VA, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Justin Wright has completed a new book, "The Green Man: Spring" — a riveting story set in ancient Britain during the Roman conquest. As the youngest son of a great Briton chieftain, protagonist Siorys struggles to fulfill his dreams of becoming a Druid and guiding his people through the tumultuous times of war. Increasingly, he senses that his decisions are not entirely his own, as he feels the presence of something otherworldly at work beyond the Roman onslaught.
The author, Justin Wright, is a native of Texas with a deep fascination for history, legends, and myths surrounding pre-Renaissance Europe. By day, he works as a registered nurse, but in his personal life, he indulges his inner nerd through LARP, tabletop gaming, and trading card games. Justin currently resides in the Shenandoah Valley with his son.
"The Green Man: Spring" by Justin Wright is a captivating exploration of spirituality, destiny, and the timeless struggle between tradition and progress. Readers will be swept away by this enthralling narrative that delves into the profound questions of identity, purpose, and the mystical forces that guide our lives.
"As an author, I'm driven to create stories that transport readers to other worlds and challenge them to ponder the deeper mysteries of human existence," said author Justin Wright.
Published by Page Publishing, Justin Wright's imaginative work offers readers an immersive and thought-provoking literary experience. This captivating tale is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Green Man: Spring" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, Justin Wright, is a native of Texas with a deep fascination for history, legends, and myths surrounding pre-Renaissance Europe. By day, he works as a registered nurse, but in his personal life, he indulges his inner nerd through LARP, tabletop gaming, and trading card games. Justin currently resides in the Shenandoah Valley with his son.
"The Green Man: Spring" by Justin Wright is a captivating exploration of spirituality, destiny, and the timeless struggle between tradition and progress. Readers will be swept away by this enthralling narrative that delves into the profound questions of identity, purpose, and the mystical forces that guide our lives.
"As an author, I'm driven to create stories that transport readers to other worlds and challenge them to ponder the deeper mysteries of human existence," said author Justin Wright.
Published by Page Publishing, Justin Wright's imaginative work offers readers an immersive and thought-provoking literary experience. This captivating tale is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Green Man: Spring" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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