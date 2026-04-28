Author Jean Connell’s New Book, "The Backbone Club," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Group of Animals Determined to Help Their Human Friends Stay Strong and True
Recent release “The Backbone Club” from Page Publishing author Jean Connell is a captivating story that follows Grandma who discovers a secret meeting of animals called The Backbone Club who dedicate themselves to helping their human friends use their backbone to make good decisions and remain strong and steady in life.
New York, NY, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jean Connell, a loving grandma who draws inspiration for her stories from the beauty of nature all around her, has completed her new book, “The Backbone Club”: a riveting tale about a secret group of animals who vow to help their human friends use their backbones in life to make smart decisions and remain strong.
“Grandma is back on the Musgrove Farm and ready to discover what the animals are up to this time,” writes Connell. “Join Grandma on her adventure as she follows the animals down into their secret clubhouse to find out about The Backbone Club. The Backbone Club’s mission is to help their human friends use their own backbone to make good life decisions. Learn the song and the catchy tune the animals sing to remind us all to stay straight and strong with our own backbone.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jean Connell’s engaging tale, with illustrations by Karrie Musgrove, is sure to delight readers of all ages while imparting an important message, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Backbone Club” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Grandma is back on the Musgrove Farm and ready to discover what the animals are up to this time,” writes Connell. “Join Grandma on her adventure as she follows the animals down into their secret clubhouse to find out about The Backbone Club. The Backbone Club’s mission is to help their human friends use their own backbone to make good life decisions. Learn the song and the catchy tune the animals sing to remind us all to stay straight and strong with our own backbone.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jean Connell’s engaging tale, with illustrations by Karrie Musgrove, is sure to delight readers of all ages while imparting an important message, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Backbone Club” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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