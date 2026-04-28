Author Jean Connell’s New Book, "The Backbone Club," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Group of Animals Determined to Help Their Human Friends Stay Strong and True

Recent release “The Backbone Club” from Page Publishing author Jean Connell is a captivating story that follows Grandma who discovers a secret meeting of animals called The Backbone Club who dedicate themselves to helping their human friends use their backbone to make good decisions and remain strong and steady in life.