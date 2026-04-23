Lisa Marie DeMan Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Hooper, NE, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Marie DeMan of Hooper, Nebraska, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. DeMan will be included in the spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Lisa Marie DeMan
Lisa Marie DeMan is a laboratory manager at Franciscan Healthcare, where she oversees laboratory management, lab testing, patient care, budgeting, and the development of policies and procedures. DeMan plays a key role in ensuring the delivery of accurate laboratory services while supporting patient care initiatives within the healthcare setting. Her work reflects a strong commitment to maintaining high standards in laboratory operations and contributing to effective healthcare outcomes.
A graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, DeMan holds an M.S. in healthcare administration.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Lisa Marie DeMan
Lisa Marie DeMan is a laboratory manager at Franciscan Healthcare, where she oversees laboratory management, lab testing, patient care, budgeting, and the development of policies and procedures. DeMan plays a key role in ensuring the delivery of accurate laboratory services while supporting patient care initiatives within the healthcare setting. Her work reflects a strong commitment to maintaining high standards in laboratory operations and contributing to effective healthcare outcomes.
A graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, DeMan holds an M.S. in healthcare administration.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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