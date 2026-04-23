Star L. Charleston Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Philadelphia, PA, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Star L. Charleston, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit work and e-commerce. Charleston will be included in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Star L. Charleston
Star L. Charleston is a community advocate committed to making a positive impact through her work in the nonprofit sector. Her professional efforts span motivational speaking and outreach, with a focus on supporting and empowering her community. Charleston is actively involved in producing YouTube videos, organizing clothing drives, and selling t-shirts, using these platforms to further her mission of service and encouragement.
Her work demonstrates a dedication to uplifting others and creating opportunities for connection and growth. "I'm a historical figure and my name is going down in history,” says Charleston.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Star L. Charleston
Star L. Charleston is a community advocate committed to making a positive impact through her work in the nonprofit sector. Her professional efforts span motivational speaking and outreach, with a focus on supporting and empowering her community. Charleston is actively involved in producing YouTube videos, organizing clothing drives, and selling t-shirts, using these platforms to further her mission of service and encouragement.
Her work demonstrates a dedication to uplifting others and creating opportunities for connection and growth. "I'm a historical figure and my name is going down in history,” says Charleston.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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