Author Jill Hodges’s New Book, "Nice Fruit or Bad Meat," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Hopes to Make All Her Classmates Get Along on Her First Day of School

Recent release “Nice Fruit or Bad Meat” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jill Hodges is an engaging tale that follows Rosie, a young girl who is thrilled about starting her first day of school. But when Rosie finds out the neighborhood bully is in her class, her hopes of having all her classmates get along are quickly dashed unless she can find a way to become his friend.