Author Jill Hodges’s New Book, "Nice Fruit or Bad Meat," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Hopes to Make All Her Classmates Get Along on Her First Day of School
Recent release “Nice Fruit or Bad Meat” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jill Hodges is an engaging tale that follows Rosie, a young girl who is thrilled about starting her first day of school. But when Rosie finds out the neighborhood bully is in her class, her hopes of having all her classmates get along are quickly dashed unless she can find a way to become his friend.
Jacksonville, FL, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jill Hodges, a loving mother of five and grandmother of one who holds family and God as the most important things in her life, has completed her new book, “Nice Fruit or Bad Meat”: a riveting story of a young girl who must make friends with the classroom bully if she hopes to help her entire class get along.
“Little Rosie is a fascinating kindergartner that wants all her classmates to get along,” writes Hodges. “It is Rosie’s very first day of school, and she is so excited! Rosie doesn’t know it yet, but the neighborhood bully is in her class! Oh noooo! How will Rosie’s first day go?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jill Hodges’s engaging tale, accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork, is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on this story of how kindness can overcome any obstacle.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Nice Fruit or Bad Meat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Little Rosie is a fascinating kindergartner that wants all her classmates to get along,” writes Hodges. “It is Rosie’s very first day of school, and she is so excited! Rosie doesn’t know it yet, but the neighborhood bully is in her class! Oh noooo! How will Rosie’s first day go?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jill Hodges’s engaging tale, accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork, is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on this story of how kindness can overcome any obstacle.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Nice Fruit or Bad Meat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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