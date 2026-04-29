Lauren Alissa Jontel’s New Book, "A Journey Of Belonging: A Heart-Healing Novel," Follows Two Siblings Who Must Set Out to Find Distant Family After Losing Everything
Recent release “A Journey Of Belonging: A Heart-Healing Novel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lauren Alissa Jontel is a poignant tale that follows two young, orphaned siblings who, after losing everything they’ve ever known in a devastating storm, set out to find distant family and a new home.
Medford, OR, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lauren Alissa Jontel, a loving grandmother who enjoys gardening and other artistic endeavors in her home in Southern Oregon, has completed her new book, “A Journey Of Belonging: A Heart-Healing Novel”: a stirring tale that follows two young siblings who must embark on a journey to find distant family they’ve never met after losing the only life they’ve ever known to a terrible storm.
“The storm tore the farm apart, the farm the two orphans had lived on for all their lives,” writes Jontel. “Evelyn, 14, and Jo-Jo only 9, peeked out the front door of the only home they had known for their brief lives. What destruction did the storm bring? As the long, dark night faded and the light grew, they saw a world they could not believe. Now what would they do? How could they go on after living for years since their parents’ deaths? Where, in fact, would they go?
“The two brave orphans set out into a new wilderness, not of their choosing, to find the distant family was all they could imagine. With all they could pack in a wagon pulled by the surviving milk cows, what would they find? Would they find the family they heard about in stories but did not know where they were? What would their lives be like now that they had to let go of all they knew? Who would they meet along the way and is it possible to start anew in a wider wildness?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lauren Alissa Jontel’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, weaving a story of love of many shapes and sizes, and what is possible in a world where individuals truly care about one another and wish only the best for themselves and others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Journey of Belonging: A Heart-Healing Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“The storm tore the farm apart, the farm the two orphans had lived on for all their lives,” writes Jontel. “Evelyn, 14, and Jo-Jo only 9, peeked out the front door of the only home they had known for their brief lives. What destruction did the storm bring? As the long, dark night faded and the light grew, they saw a world they could not believe. Now what would they do? How could they go on after living for years since their parents’ deaths? Where, in fact, would they go?
“The two brave orphans set out into a new wilderness, not of their choosing, to find the distant family was all they could imagine. With all they could pack in a wagon pulled by the surviving milk cows, what would they find? Would they find the family they heard about in stories but did not know where they were? What would their lives be like now that they had to let go of all they knew? Who would they meet along the way and is it possible to start anew in a wider wildness?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lauren Alissa Jontel’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, weaving a story of love of many shapes and sizes, and what is possible in a world where individuals truly care about one another and wish only the best for themselves and others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Journey of Belonging: A Heart-Healing Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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