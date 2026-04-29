Lauren Alissa Jontel’s New Book, "A Journey Of Belonging: A Heart-Healing Novel," Follows Two Siblings Who Must Set Out to Find Distant Family After Losing Everything

Recent release “A Journey Of Belonging: A Heart-Healing Novel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lauren Alissa Jontel is a poignant tale that follows two young, orphaned siblings who, after losing everything they’ve ever known in a devastating storm, set out to find distant family and a new home.