Author Janice M. Bartos’s New Book, "Claire and the Magic Shell," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Enjoys a Fun Day at the Beach with a Bit of Magic

Recent release “Claire and the Magic Shell” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Janice M. Bartos is an engaging tale that follows Claire, a young girl who longs to revisit the beach after a week-long vacation. When Claire listens to a shell she brought home from her trip, she soon finds herself magically transported to the shore, where she can enjoy yet another day at the beach.