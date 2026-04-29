Author Janice M. Bartos’s New Book, "Claire and the Magic Shell," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Enjoys a Fun Day at the Beach with a Bit of Magic
Recent release “Claire and the Magic Shell” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Janice M. Bartos is an engaging tale that follows Claire, a young girl who longs to revisit the beach after a week-long vacation. When Claire listens to a shell she brought home from her trip, she soon finds herself magically transported to the shore, where she can enjoy yet another day at the beach.
Huron, OH, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Janice M. Bartos, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Claire and the Magic Shell”: a riveting story of a young girl who is able to visit the beach with the help of a magical shell that helps to transport her to the shoreline.
“The book takes the reader (and/or listener!) back to the thrill, sights, and sounds of playing on a beach at the ocean!” writes Bartos. “Magically, the timeless story tells how one can return to the ocean whenever desired to relive the excitement and experience! It’s a read-to book for children and an early reader for the primary ages. The illustrations appeal to beach lovers of all ages!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Janice M. Bartos’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love and memories of her family vacations to the beach and the wonderful times they shared playing in the sand and ocean. With colorful artwork by Susan Folan Ertel, a sign painter, gallery artist, and children’s book illustrator, “Claire and the Magic Shell” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to head to the beach and enjoy a day of making memories in the sunshine.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Claire and the Magic Shell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“The book takes the reader (and/or listener!) back to the thrill, sights, and sounds of playing on a beach at the ocean!” writes Bartos. “Magically, the timeless story tells how one can return to the ocean whenever desired to relive the excitement and experience! It’s a read-to book for children and an early reader for the primary ages. The illustrations appeal to beach lovers of all ages!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Janice M. Bartos’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love and memories of her family vacations to the beach and the wonderful times they shared playing in the sand and ocean. With colorful artwork by Susan Folan Ertel, a sign painter, gallery artist, and children’s book illustrator, “Claire and the Magic Shell” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to head to the beach and enjoy a day of making memories in the sunshine.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Claire and the Magic Shell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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