Author Walter Wagener’s New Book, "Naval Air Station Dallas," is a Fascinating Read That Documents the History of the Former Naval Air Station Dallas

Recent release “Naval Air Station Dallas” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Walter Wagener is a historical account of the military base’s fifty-seven-year history, covering the site’s trajectory from its initial commissioning on May 15, 1941, through its role as a premier training site, to its decommissioning and relocation in 1998.