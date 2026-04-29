Author Walter Wagener’s New Book, "Naval Air Station Dallas," is a Fascinating Read That Documents the History of the Former Naval Air Station Dallas
Recent release “Naval Air Station Dallas” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Walter Wagener is a historical account of the military base’s fifty-seven-year history, covering the site’s trajectory from its initial commissioning on May 15, 1941, through its role as a premier training site, to its decommissioning and relocation in 1998.
Grand Prairie, TX, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Walter Wagener, a loving husband and father, as well as a veteran of the US Navy, has completed his new book, “Naval Air Station Dallas”: a comprehensive overview of the history of the Naval Air Station in Dallas, Texas, exploring its vital role throughout its nearly six-decade history before being decommissioned.
Author Walter Wagener joined the Navy in 1958, and completed recruit training at Great Lakes, then draftsman schooling, with further assignments at Navy Photographic Interpretation Center, Washington, DC. He served in the Navy until his retirement in 1980, and returned to school to earn an associate’s degree at Mountain View Community College in Dallas. As a photo lab assistant at Northlake College in Irving, Texas, he returned to NAS Dallas as a writer and public affairs specialist. After working as an editor of “The Sentinel,” a military-retired veteran newspaper, he later became editor of the Chief Petty Officers Association newspaper, “The Chiefs”.
“This book details the history of the Naval Air Station Dallas, Texas, from its commissioning on May 15, 1941, and the anticipation of building a Navy aviation training site to the lowering of its command flag on September 26, 1998—then the move West to become Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth,” writes Wagener. “Originally, Dallas’s station would train pilots destined for combat throughout the world during World War II and after became a site to maintain flying skills of these pilots in the Naval Reserve program. NAS Dallas was in essence a force in readiness, and during the years after the war, it provided support of active squadrons and units as they served in the fleet or at commands throughout the world. NAS Dallas also provided training facilities for the Marine Air Reserve, Texas Air National Guard, Army Air Reserve, and other reserve units. Today, the reserve program is an important part of our active forces and ready to blend with its year-round active members when needed. Along with all the nation’s reserve, the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard are ready, trained, and equipped to respond.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Walter Wagener’s engaging series will resonate with both enthusiasts of US Naval history and veterans alike, shining a light on one of the US Navy’s most influential sites.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Naval Air Station Dallas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Author Walter Wagener joined the Navy in 1958, and completed recruit training at Great Lakes, then draftsman schooling, with further assignments at Navy Photographic Interpretation Center, Washington, DC. He served in the Navy until his retirement in 1980, and returned to school to earn an associate’s degree at Mountain View Community College in Dallas. As a photo lab assistant at Northlake College in Irving, Texas, he returned to NAS Dallas as a writer and public affairs specialist. After working as an editor of “The Sentinel,” a military-retired veteran newspaper, he later became editor of the Chief Petty Officers Association newspaper, “The Chiefs”.
“This book details the history of the Naval Air Station Dallas, Texas, from its commissioning on May 15, 1941, and the anticipation of building a Navy aviation training site to the lowering of its command flag on September 26, 1998—then the move West to become Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth,” writes Wagener. “Originally, Dallas’s station would train pilots destined for combat throughout the world during World War II and after became a site to maintain flying skills of these pilots in the Naval Reserve program. NAS Dallas was in essence a force in readiness, and during the years after the war, it provided support of active squadrons and units as they served in the fleet or at commands throughout the world. NAS Dallas also provided training facilities for the Marine Air Reserve, Texas Air National Guard, Army Air Reserve, and other reserve units. Today, the reserve program is an important part of our active forces and ready to blend with its year-round active members when needed. Along with all the nation’s reserve, the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard are ready, trained, and equipped to respond.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Walter Wagener’s engaging series will resonate with both enthusiasts of US Naval history and veterans alike, shining a light on one of the US Navy’s most influential sites.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Naval Air Station Dallas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories