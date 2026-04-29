Andrew J. Trueblood’s Newly Released "Two Hearts, One Man" is a Powerful Testimony of Survival, Faith, and Transformation
“Two Hearts, One Man: God’s Story Within” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew J. Trueblood is a compelling autobiographical account that explores a life-altering accident, spiritual awakening, and a renewed calling to walk with God.
Charleston, IL, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Two Hearts, One Man: God’s Story Within”: an inspiring and deeply personal memoir that reflects on survival, faith, and the profound ways God can transform a life. “Two Hearts, One Man: God’s Story Within” is the creation of published author, Andrew J. Trueblood, who lives in Charleston, Illinois, with his wife, Shannon, and has been married for more than forty-four years. Now retired from the printing industry after a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2002, he enjoys woodworking, volunteering through his church, supporting international students, and organizing blood drives that have collected over four thousand units of blood.
Trueblood shares, “The author entered a coma after a severe motorcycle accident with almost no chance of survival, then came close to death a second time from a severe brain injury as a result of the initial accident. He entered a coma as an agnostic/atheist, and emerged as a completely different person who knew God. He carried with him a desperate plea: God wants to be loved, so much more than we love Him.
Over the next twenty-two years, he would run from God; not wanting to do what God had asked of him. What transpired of his running is a complex and unique story with a message. God’s plea for your soul is real, and the author’s goal is to allow God to share, the depth of this, through the text of this book. Follow this journey and find your Creator in ways, you may never have even imagined.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew J. Trueblood’s new book presents a moving testimony of perseverance and spiritual discovery, inviting readers to reflect on God’s presence and calling in their own lives.
Consumers can purchase “Two Hearts, One Man: God’s Story Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Hearts, One Man: God’s Story Within”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Trueblood shares, “The author entered a coma after a severe motorcycle accident with almost no chance of survival, then came close to death a second time from a severe brain injury as a result of the initial accident. He entered a coma as an agnostic/atheist, and emerged as a completely different person who knew God. He carried with him a desperate plea: God wants to be loved, so much more than we love Him.
Over the next twenty-two years, he would run from God; not wanting to do what God had asked of him. What transpired of his running is a complex and unique story with a message. God’s plea for your soul is real, and the author’s goal is to allow God to share, the depth of this, through the text of this book. Follow this journey and find your Creator in ways, you may never have even imagined.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew J. Trueblood’s new book presents a moving testimony of perseverance and spiritual discovery, inviting readers to reflect on God’s presence and calling in their own lives.
Consumers can purchase “Two Hearts, One Man: God’s Story Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Hearts, One Man: God’s Story Within”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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