Dr. Linda W. Smith’s Newly Released “LOVE HATE FORGIVENESS” is a Compelling Novel That Explores Love, Hate, and the Transformative Power of Forgiveness Through Faith
“LOVE HATE FORGIVENESS” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Linda W. Smith is an engaging work of fiction that examines the powerful emotions that shape human relationships and the transformative role forgiveness can play in overcoming life’s conflicts.
Beech Island, SC, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “LOVE HATE FORGIVENESS”: a compelling story that explores the complex emotions of love, hate, and forgiveness and the impact they have on personal growth, relationships, and faith. “LOVE HATE FORGIVENESS” is the creation of published author, Dr. Linda W. Smith, a retired corporate professional who served more than forty-one years in the corporate world, earning numerous awards and recognitions for her commitment to excellence, including a proclamation from the Office of the Mayor honoring her service. She holds five academic credentials, including a certification in secretarial science, an associate’s degree in business management, a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a master of business administration, and a PhD in business. Dr. Smith was married for forty-eight years to her husband, Frank Smith Jr., who passed away in 2021. Together they raised four sons and built a large, loving family that now includes daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A lifelong Christian, she accepted Christ as a child and remains active in faith, family, and community service. In retirement, she enjoys supporting her family’s activities, volunteering in nonprofit leadership, participating in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and spending time reading and writing.
Dr. Linda W. Smith shares, “Leah discovers love. It is new to her because she has only known responsibility all her life. Heavy responsibility builds her up and makes her feel good about herself. However, in doing so, she becomes a little self-righteous, with no room for forgiveness. She finds it easy to fight against hate and even helps others overcome such adversity when faced with the phenomenon. However, when faced with having to forgive, she finds herself in unknown territory. Her only redeeming prospect is to rely on revelation from God.
Brett knows about love and wears it like a badge. He believes in it wholeheartedly. Unlike Leah, Brett ignores hate because he considers it trivia. He does not think it warrants his attention. On the other hand, he seeks forgiveness with his whole heart. Forgiveness becomes his major goal in life. In doing so, he, too, learns a valuable lesson about divine forgiveness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Linda W. Smith’s new book offers readers a thoughtful narrative that explores the realities of love, betrayal, resentment, and redemption while highlighting the strength that faith and forgiveness can bring to life’s most difficult circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “LOVE HATE FORGIVENESS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LOVE HATE FORGIVENESS”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Linda W. Smith shares, “Leah discovers love. It is new to her because she has only known responsibility all her life. Heavy responsibility builds her up and makes her feel good about herself. However, in doing so, she becomes a little self-righteous, with no room for forgiveness. She finds it easy to fight against hate and even helps others overcome such adversity when faced with the phenomenon. However, when faced with having to forgive, she finds herself in unknown territory. Her only redeeming prospect is to rely on revelation from God.
Brett knows about love and wears it like a badge. He believes in it wholeheartedly. Unlike Leah, Brett ignores hate because he considers it trivia. He does not think it warrants his attention. On the other hand, he seeks forgiveness with his whole heart. Forgiveness becomes his major goal in life. In doing so, he, too, learns a valuable lesson about divine forgiveness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Linda W. Smith’s new book offers readers a thoughtful narrative that explores the realities of love, betrayal, resentment, and redemption while highlighting the strength that faith and forgiveness can bring to life’s most difficult circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “LOVE HATE FORGIVENESS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LOVE HATE FORGIVENESS”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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