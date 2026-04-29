Recent Release, "Purposefully Broken," from Fulton Books Author Keith H. Thompson II, Explores the Beautiful Blessing That Lies Beyond Brokenness
New York, NY, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Keith H. Thompson II has completed a new book, "Purposefully Broken": The Beautiful Blessing That Lies Beyond — an insightful exploration of how brokenness can serve as a pathway to wholeness and abundant living. Driven by his experiences as an entrepreneur and child of God, the author weaves together real-life narratives that reveal how embracing our brokenness through the lens of faith can transform our perspective and uncover profound purpose.
As a husband, father, son, brother and friend who has traversed both valley lows and mountain highs, Keith H. Thompson II brings a candid and compassionate voice to this stirring work. Having recognized his position in God's army even amidst the delayed consequences of incarceration, the author compellingly conveys how true freedom — physical and spiritual — can be found when we view our brokenness through the lens of the divine.
"Purposefully Broken" by Keith H. Thompson II challenges readers to move beyond surface healing and instead wholeheartedly embrace the pursuit of being made whole. With themes of power, providence, perfection and love, this book empowers us to envision the beautiful blessings that await when we choose to see brokenness not as an obstacle, but as a bridge to abundant living.
"Brokenness viewed through the lens of God enables you to first see His power, providence, perfection, and love. Only then can you envision and joyfully embrace His purpose that results in you becoming stronger, wiser, fruitful, and most importantly closer to the source," said author Keith H. Thompson II.
Published by Fulton Books, Keith H. Thompson II's compelling work equips readers with the transformative insights to reframe their brokenness and discover the profound purpose that lies within. This stirring book invites us to confront our pain, yet find the beautiful blessings that await on the other side.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Purposefully Broken" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As a husband, father, son, brother and friend who has traversed both valley lows and mountain highs, Keith H. Thompson II brings a candid and compassionate voice to this stirring work. Having recognized his position in God's army even amidst the delayed consequences of incarceration, the author compellingly conveys how true freedom — physical and spiritual — can be found when we view our brokenness through the lens of the divine.
"Purposefully Broken" by Keith H. Thompson II challenges readers to move beyond surface healing and instead wholeheartedly embrace the pursuit of being made whole. With themes of power, providence, perfection and love, this book empowers us to envision the beautiful blessings that await when we choose to see brokenness not as an obstacle, but as a bridge to abundant living.
"Brokenness viewed through the lens of God enables you to first see His power, providence, perfection, and love. Only then can you envision and joyfully embrace His purpose that results in you becoming stronger, wiser, fruitful, and most importantly closer to the source," said author Keith H. Thompson II.
Published by Fulton Books, Keith H. Thompson II's compelling work equips readers with the transformative insights to reframe their brokenness and discover the profound purpose that lies within. This stirring book invites us to confront our pain, yet find the beautiful blessings that await on the other side.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Purposefully Broken" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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