Author Kathleen Duchene’s New Book, "Smoke and Mirrors," is a Stirring Memoir That Explores How the Author Found Salvation in Christ from a Life of Darkness
Recent release “Smoke and Mirrors” from Covenant Books author Kathleen DuChene is a deeply personal and compelling account that documents the author’s journey from a life of darkness and witchcraft to salvation and spiritual healing. Through sharing her story of accepting Christ, DuChene aims to reveal how others can follow in her steps and come to know their Lord and Savior.
Goodyear, AZ, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen DuChene, who was saved from the forces of witchcraft and Satan by Christ’s love and light, has completed her new book, “Smoke and Mirrors”: a powerful account that documents the author’s story of salvation from darkness to help others find Christ just as she did.
In “Smoke and Mirrors,” author Kathleen DuChene recounts how, from an early age, she was seduced and possessed by an evil spirit who taught her spiritual warfare. Yet in her late teens, God sent His agent to show her the Light, for He had better plans for her. Forty years after her salvation, she has come forth to tell her story, to expose the works of the evil one, and to let the church know that satanism is still a very powerful and active force today. As Kathleen exposes the devil’s plans, she reveals how he is attacking our youth, our families, our churches, and our leaders in order to prepare his empire—and the world—for the coming of the Beast.
“I do not regret the darkness I lived before meeting my Savior,” writes DuChene. “He gave me beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, and the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness. He gave me joy, and above all this, He gave me the greatest gift: my freedom in Him. He never wastes our sorrow, never misses an opportunity to bind our wounds and heal our broken hearts. In my times of greatest need, He has picked me up and let me curl up in His lap for a while, then He dusts me off, tells me how much He loves me, and sends me back out into the fray, cheering me on the entire time and walking with me. He already won all my battles when He stepped out of hell; all I need to do is receive that truth and rest in the fact that I am going to win this battle, and the next, and the next. Each time I face victory, I know it is because of His great and relentless love for me that made it possible, and my desire is only to please my mighty King, to hear Him tell me, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathleen DuChene’s new book reveals the art of spiritual warfare, describes the angelic hierarchy and their functions at each level to instruct Christians how to fully recognize their attackers and take authority over their schemes in Jesus’s mighty name. Through sharing her remarkable testimony, Duchene hopes to shine the Light and teaches readers how to obliterate the powers of darkness, taking back what the devil stole by the power of God’s holy violence.
Readers can purchase “Smoke and Mirrors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Smoke and Mirrors,” author Kathleen DuChene recounts how, from an early age, she was seduced and possessed by an evil spirit who taught her spiritual warfare. Yet in her late teens, God sent His agent to show her the Light, for He had better plans for her. Forty years after her salvation, she has come forth to tell her story, to expose the works of the evil one, and to let the church know that satanism is still a very powerful and active force today. As Kathleen exposes the devil’s plans, she reveals how he is attacking our youth, our families, our churches, and our leaders in order to prepare his empire—and the world—for the coming of the Beast.
“I do not regret the darkness I lived before meeting my Savior,” writes DuChene. “He gave me beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, and the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness. He gave me joy, and above all this, He gave me the greatest gift: my freedom in Him. He never wastes our sorrow, never misses an opportunity to bind our wounds and heal our broken hearts. In my times of greatest need, He has picked me up and let me curl up in His lap for a while, then He dusts me off, tells me how much He loves me, and sends me back out into the fray, cheering me on the entire time and walking with me. He already won all my battles when He stepped out of hell; all I need to do is receive that truth and rest in the fact that I am going to win this battle, and the next, and the next. Each time I face victory, I know it is because of His great and relentless love for me that made it possible, and my desire is only to please my mighty King, to hear Him tell me, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathleen DuChene’s new book reveals the art of spiritual warfare, describes the angelic hierarchy and their functions at each level to instruct Christians how to fully recognize their attackers and take authority over their schemes in Jesus’s mighty name. Through sharing her remarkable testimony, Duchene hopes to shine the Light and teaches readers how to obliterate the powers of darkness, taking back what the devil stole by the power of God’s holy violence.
Readers can purchase “Smoke and Mirrors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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