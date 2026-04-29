Author Kathleen Duchene’s New Book, "Smoke and Mirrors," is a Stirring Memoir That Explores How the Author Found Salvation in Christ from a Life of Darkness

Recent release “Smoke and Mirrors” from Covenant Books author Kathleen DuChene is a deeply personal and compelling account that documents the author’s journey from a life of darkness and witchcraft to salvation and spiritual healing. Through sharing her story of accepting Christ, DuChene aims to reveal how others can follow in her steps and come to know their Lord and Savior.