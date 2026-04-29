Recent Release, "The Feather Fell," from Covenant Books Author Debra Dove, is a Compelling Tale of Heartwarming Discovery
Tallahassee, FL, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Debra Dove has completed a new book, "The Feather Fell" — a heartwarming story about Laurel Belle, who escapes a loveless, abusive home to be welcomed into a loving foster home with an unruly group of children. Follow their adventures through the summer of 1964 in Sad Eyes, Alabama, as they navigate adventure, danger, and disappointment, all while learning that, as in life, we never walk alone; God is always there and, at times, reminds us.
The author's background is woven into the narrative, as Debra Dove has served for years in helping abused children and adults. This little book pays homage to the Great God who is always present for all of us.
"The Feather Fell" by Debra Dove is a spiritually rich tale that reminds readers of the ever-present, guiding hand of the divine. Through Laurel Belle's journey, they will discover the power of faith, resilience, and the transformative love of community.
"As a prodigal who has experienced the grace and mercy of God, I am honored to share this story that reminds us all of His ongoing presence in our lives," said author Debra Dove.
Published by Covenant Books, Debra Dove's inspiring work offers readers an uplifting exploration of faith and community. This captivating story is sure to touch the hearts of all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Feather Fell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's background is woven into the narrative, as Debra Dove has served for years in helping abused children and adults. This little book pays homage to the Great God who is always present for all of us.
"The Feather Fell" by Debra Dove is a spiritually rich tale that reminds readers of the ever-present, guiding hand of the divine. Through Laurel Belle's journey, they will discover the power of faith, resilience, and the transformative love of community.
"As a prodigal who has experienced the grace and mercy of God, I am honored to share this story that reminds us all of His ongoing presence in our lives," said author Debra Dove.
Published by Covenant Books, Debra Dove's inspiring work offers readers an uplifting exploration of faith and community. This captivating story is sure to touch the hearts of all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Feather Fell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories