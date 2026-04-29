Author Rebecca J. Deaux’s New Book, "I Knew You Would Never Leave Me," Explores How No One is Ever Truly Parted from Their Loved Ones in Death When They Know Jesus

Recent release “I Knew You Would Never Leave Me” from Covenant Books author Rebecca J. Deaux is a charming story that explores how a love shared between individuals endures beyond death. Focusing on the special bond between a grandmother and her family, Deaux’s story reminds readers of all ages that all will be reunited in Heaven if they truly know and accept Jesus.