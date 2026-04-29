Author Rebecca J. Deaux’s New Book, "I Knew You Would Never Leave Me," Explores How No One is Ever Truly Parted from Their Loved Ones in Death When They Know Jesus
Recent release “I Knew You Would Never Leave Me” from Covenant Books author Rebecca J. Deaux is a charming story that explores how a love shared between individuals endures beyond death. Focusing on the special bond between a grandmother and her family, Deaux’s story reminds readers of all ages that all will be reunited in Heaven if they truly know and accept Jesus.
Collierville, TN, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca J. Deaux, a loving wife, as well as a proud mother of four daughters and grandmother to twelve, has completed her new book, “I Knew You Would Never Leave Me”: a stirring tale that exemplifies the promise of reunion and everlasting life with loved ones in Christ’s heavenly kingdom.
For nearly fifty years, author Rebecca J. Deaux has been married to her best friend, Jim. Together, they’ve traveled the world while serving with the U.S. Air Force, and now they call Collierville, Tennessee, home. Rebecca, lovingly known as Becky, is passionate about exploring new places, delving into a good book, and deepening her understanding of the Bible. Above all, she treasures teaching her grandchildren about Jesus and sharing her love of faith with them.
“‘I Knew You Would Never Leave Me’ is a heartfelt story about love that endures beyond this life,” writes Deaux. “Centered on the special bond between a grandmother and her family, it offers a comforting reminder that for those who know Jesus, goodbye is never forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca J. Deaux’s new book, through gentle reflections and vivid imagery, points to the hope of eternal reunion in heaven—a place where faith becomes sight and loved ones are joyfully restored to one another. Rooted in the promises of Scripture, “I Knew You Would Never Leave Me” affirms that the love one shares in Christ is never lost, but awaits everyone in a home where there are no more tears.
Readers can purchase “I Knew You Would Never Leave Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
For nearly fifty years, author Rebecca J. Deaux has been married to her best friend, Jim. Together, they’ve traveled the world while serving with the U.S. Air Force, and now they call Collierville, Tennessee, home. Rebecca, lovingly known as Becky, is passionate about exploring new places, delving into a good book, and deepening her understanding of the Bible. Above all, she treasures teaching her grandchildren about Jesus and sharing her love of faith with them.
“‘I Knew You Would Never Leave Me’ is a heartfelt story about love that endures beyond this life,” writes Deaux. “Centered on the special bond between a grandmother and her family, it offers a comforting reminder that for those who know Jesus, goodbye is never forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca J. Deaux’s new book, through gentle reflections and vivid imagery, points to the hope of eternal reunion in heaven—a place where faith becomes sight and loved ones are joyfully restored to one another. Rooted in the promises of Scripture, “I Knew You Would Never Leave Me” affirms that the love one shares in Christ is never lost, but awaits everyone in a home where there are no more tears.
Readers can purchase “I Knew You Would Never Leave Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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