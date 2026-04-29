Recent Release, "One Step At A Time," from Covenant Books Author Wanda Marie Penn, Shares an Uplifting Journey of Faith and Perseverance
Abita Springs, LA, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wanda Marie Penn has completed a new book, "One Step At A Time" that encourages readers to lean on God's strength during life's challenges. Raised as a believer of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she draws from her own experiences to offer guidance and wisdom. Through heartwarming anecdotes and spiritual insights, the author inspires readers to trust in the Lord's unfailing love and faithfulness.
As a devoted follower of Christ, Wanda Marie Penn has dedicated her life to sharing the transformative power of faith. In "One Step At A Time," she reflects on the profound comfort and guidance she has found in her relationship with God. Tackling themes of hope, resilience, and the unwavering presence of the divine, this uplifting work invites readers to deepen their own spiritual journeys.
"No matter what you go through in life, you, my friend, are built for it, and you are capable of getting through it with the help of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said author Wanda Marie Penn.
Published by Covenant Books, Wanda Marie Penn's spiritually rich work offers readers a profound reminder of God's abiding presence and the strength to persevere in the face of life's challenges. This moving book promises to uplift and inspire.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled encouragement can purchase "One Step At A Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a devoted follower of Christ, Wanda Marie Penn has dedicated her life to sharing the transformative power of faith. In "One Step At A Time," she reflects on the profound comfort and guidance she has found in her relationship with God. Tackling themes of hope, resilience, and the unwavering presence of the divine, this uplifting work invites readers to deepen their own spiritual journeys.
"No matter what you go through in life, you, my friend, are built for it, and you are capable of getting through it with the help of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said author Wanda Marie Penn.
Published by Covenant Books, Wanda Marie Penn's spiritually rich work offers readers a profound reminder of God's abiding presence and the strength to persevere in the face of life's challenges. This moving book promises to uplift and inspire.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled encouragement can purchase "One Step At A Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories