Recent Release, "My Journey from the Dark Side to God's Side," from Page Publishing Author Michael Hutchinson, is a Compelling Spiritual Transformation Story
Springfield, MO, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Hutchinson has completed a new book, "My Journey from the Dark Side to God's Side" — a captivating account of his personal journey towards faith and redemption. As a young man, Hutchinson struggled to find his place in the world, unsure of God's plan for his life. Yet through perseverance and an unwavering trust in the divine, he discovered a profound connection to the Almighty that would forever alter his trajectory.
The author's background is woven seamlessly into the narrative, lending an air of authenticity and intimacy to his powerful testimony. Readers will be inspired by Hutchinson's vulnerable reflections on the challenges he overcame and the invaluable lessons he learned along the way.
"My Journey from the Dark Side to God's Side" by Michael Hutchinson is a stirring testament to the transformative power of faith. Through this deeply personal work, the author invites readers to embark on their own spiritual odyssey, exploring the boundless grace and mercy of a loving God.
Author Michael Hutchinson, shares "I want to let everyone know we have a God who loves us. God has blessed us all with different paths in life, but each path is to glorify Him. We are all on a journey to His side."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Hutchinson's faith-filled work offers readers an uplifting and thought-provoking exploration of the divine. This inspiring book will leave a lasting impact on all who seek to deepen their connection with the Almighty.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "My Journey from the Dark Side to God's Side" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background is woven seamlessly into the narrative, lending an air of authenticity and intimacy to his powerful testimony. Readers will be inspired by Hutchinson's vulnerable reflections on the challenges he overcame and the invaluable lessons he learned along the way.
"My Journey from the Dark Side to God's Side" by Michael Hutchinson is a stirring testament to the transformative power of faith. Through this deeply personal work, the author invites readers to embark on their own spiritual odyssey, exploring the boundless grace and mercy of a loving God.
Author Michael Hutchinson, shares "I want to let everyone know we have a God who loves us. God has blessed us all with different paths in life, but each path is to glorify Him. We are all on a journey to His side."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Hutchinson's faith-filled work offers readers an uplifting and thought-provoking exploration of the divine. This inspiring book will leave a lasting impact on all who seek to deepen their connection with the Almighty.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "My Journey from the Dark Side to God's Side" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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