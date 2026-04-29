Recent Release, "War Against The Mind," from Page Publishing Author James Rondo, Explores the Psychological Battles We Face in a World Designed to Manipulate Our Thoughts
Imlay City, MI, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Rondo has completed a new book, "War Against The Mind" that draws upon his extensive military experience to guide readers in the fight against the unseen forces that seek to manipulate their thoughts and decisions. Rondo's faith-filled perspective shines through as he shares how the Lord directed him to shift his training focus from the physical to the spiritual battlefield.
The author's background as a military veteran lends a powerful authenticity to his insights on the realities of spiritual warfare. Rondo's work is a spiritually rich exploration of how Satan attacks the mind, driving people to make harmful choices, and the critical importance of renewing one's mind to walk in God's truth. Readers will discover actionable strategies for strengthening their spiritual defenses and reclaiming the territory of their thought life.
"I spent thirty-five years in the military training soldiers on how to survive on the battlefield, teaching them how to make the right decisions and have it be the right one. When I was discharged from the military, the Lord came to me and said, 'I want you to train people on how to survive on the spiritual battlefield,'" said author James Rondo.
Published by Page Publishing, James Rondo's inspiring work provides readers with a powerful framework for confronting the spiritual battles that rage for control of their minds. This illuminating book equips believers to stand firm against the enemy's schemes and live in the freedom of God's will.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "War Against The Mind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background as a military veteran lends a powerful authenticity to his insights on the realities of spiritual warfare. Rondo's work is a spiritually rich exploration of how Satan attacks the mind, driving people to make harmful choices, and the critical importance of renewing one's mind to walk in God's truth. Readers will discover actionable strategies for strengthening their spiritual defenses and reclaiming the territory of their thought life.
"I spent thirty-five years in the military training soldiers on how to survive on the battlefield, teaching them how to make the right decisions and have it be the right one. When I was discharged from the military, the Lord came to me and said, 'I want you to train people on how to survive on the spiritual battlefield,'" said author James Rondo.
Published by Page Publishing, James Rondo's inspiring work provides readers with a powerful framework for confronting the spiritual battles that rage for control of their minds. This illuminating book equips believers to stand firm against the enemy's schemes and live in the freedom of God's will.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "War Against The Mind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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