Recent Release, "Territory of a Nation," from Page Publishing Author Cedric White, Captivates Readers with Its Suspenseful Narrative
Mobile, AL, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cedric White has completed a new book, "Territory of a Nation" — a thrilling tale that follows the protagonist Devin as he grapples with a strange and unsettling encounter. Traveling through a town, Devin is drawn to a nightclub, where he meets a mysterious young woman. This chance meeting leads to a series of disturbing events that leave Devin questioning his own reality.
The author, Cedric White, is an unpredictable genius who takes readers on a captivating journey. Early in his life, White embarked on an adventurous trek across the country, an experience that fueled his desire to weave compelling stories. "Territory of a Nation" is the culmination of White's creative vision, blending suspense, intrigue, and the exploration of the human psyche.
"As an author, I strive to craft narratives that challenge readers and leave a lasting impact," said author Cedric White. "With 'Territory of a Nation,' I've woven a complex and thought-provoking tale that delves into the depths of the human experience."
Published by Page Publishing, Cedric White's captivating work offers readers a gripping and immersive literary experience. This powerful novel is a must-read for fans of suspenseful fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Territory of a Nation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, Cedric White, is an unpredictable genius who takes readers on a captivating journey. Early in his life, White embarked on an adventurous trek across the country, an experience that fueled his desire to weave compelling stories. "Territory of a Nation" is the culmination of White's creative vision, blending suspense, intrigue, and the exploration of the human psyche.
"As an author, I strive to craft narratives that challenge readers and leave a lasting impact," said author Cedric White. "With 'Territory of a Nation,' I've woven a complex and thought-provoking tale that delves into the depths of the human experience."
Published by Page Publishing, Cedric White's captivating work offers readers a gripping and immersive literary experience. This powerful novel is a must-read for fans of suspenseful fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Territory of a Nation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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