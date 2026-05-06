Award-Winning Author Terrence Damon Spencer Earns Dual Honors at the 2026 American Legacy Book Awards

Award-winning author Terrence Damon Spencer earned dual honors at the 2026 American Legacy Book Awards. "The REP" won Best Horror: Psychological, while "Premises" took Best Horror: Paranormal/Supernatural. Based in Green Valley, AZ, Spencer continues to captivate readers with his dark, immersive storytelling.