Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala
Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy
Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Homeinc, a leading Florida and Georgia-based real estate solutions company specializing in helping motivated sellers close quickly and with certainty, was honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The company received special recognition for its commitment to community impact and philanthropy across the South Florida region.
The Broward Voices Gala, now in its 15th year, celebrates individuals and organizations making a meaningful difference in the Broward County community. Homeinc was selected among a distinguished group of honorees in recognition of its ongoing efforts to support homeowners in vulnerable situations — including those facing foreclosure, probate, and financial hardship — while giving back to the communities it serves.
The award was accepted on behalf of Homeinc by co-owners Angela and Andy, who have built the company on a foundation of integrity, compassion, and community-first values.
“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Broward Voices. Everything we do starts with people and community.This recognition belongs to our entire team and to the South Florida communitites that have trusted us,” said Angela.
Since its founding, Homeinc has helped hundreds of homeowners across Florida and Georgia navigate complex and time-sensitive real estate situations, offering fair cash offers and a streamlined selling process with no fees, no repairs, and no hassle. The company operates in key markets including South Florida, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Atlanta.
Homeinc remains committed to deepening its roots in Broward County and across its operating markets through continued community investment, education, and outreach.
About Homeinc
Homeinc is a Florida and Georgia-based real estate solutions company that buys single-family homes, multi-family properties, and land directly from motivated sellers. Homeinc provides fast, fair cash offers with no repairs, no commissions, and no closing costs. Whether homeowners are facing foreclosure, relocation, divorce, probate, or simply need to sell quickly, Homeinc makes the process simple and stress-free. To learn more or request a cash offer, visit homeinc.com/get-an-offer or call (888) 850-2636.
The Broward Voices Gala, now in its 15th year, celebrates individuals and organizations making a meaningful difference in the Broward County community. Homeinc was selected among a distinguished group of honorees in recognition of its ongoing efforts to support homeowners in vulnerable situations — including those facing foreclosure, probate, and financial hardship — while giving back to the communities it serves.
The award was accepted on behalf of Homeinc by co-owners Angela and Andy, who have built the company on a foundation of integrity, compassion, and community-first values.
“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Broward Voices. Everything we do starts with people and community.This recognition belongs to our entire team and to the South Florida communitites that have trusted us,” said Angela.
Since its founding, Homeinc has helped hundreds of homeowners across Florida and Georgia navigate complex and time-sensitive real estate situations, offering fair cash offers and a streamlined selling process with no fees, no repairs, and no hassle. The company operates in key markets including South Florida, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Atlanta.
Homeinc remains committed to deepening its roots in Broward County and across its operating markets through continued community investment, education, and outreach.
About Homeinc
Homeinc is a Florida and Georgia-based real estate solutions company that buys single-family homes, multi-family properties, and land directly from motivated sellers. Homeinc provides fast, fair cash offers with no repairs, no commissions, and no closing costs. Whether homeowners are facing foreclosure, relocation, divorce, probate, or simply need to sell quickly, Homeinc makes the process simple and stress-free. To learn more or request a cash offer, visit homeinc.com/get-an-offer or call (888) 850-2636.
Contact
HomeincContact
Angela Letourneau
1-888-850-2636
www.homeinc.com
Angela Letourneau
1-888-850-2636
www.homeinc.com
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